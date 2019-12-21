WALSENBURG — Down here in Huerfano County — one of the state's poorest counties — our local governments and special districts have been successful at getting voters to approve tax increases using clever strategies.

Starting Jan. 1, a new, additional 1 percent countywide tax will make the county's two incorporated municipalities, Walsenburg and La Veta, have sales tax rates among the highest in the state.

The current sales tax in Walsenburg is 7.9 percent. This tax includes a state tax of 2.9 percent, a Huerfano County tax of 2 percent, and a city tax of 3 percent. La Veta's total sales tax is even higher, at 8.4 percent. Most retail transactions in Huerfano County occur in Walsenburg and La Veta, so the number of retail sales avoiding the higher rates are few.

In one section of Walsenburg, there is even another sales tax of 1.45 percent that is levied on top of the 7.9 percent tax, for a total sales tax of 9.35 percent. This additional "public improvement fee" is levied in the gas stations, restaurants and other businesses in Walsenburg's Northlands section, which is located at Exit 53, the first Walsenburg exit as one heads south from Pueblo.

Increasing local taxation in Huerfano County relies on two strategies. The first strategy is to direct sales tax increases at tourists and others who travel through the county as much as possible.

This is the strategy behind the extra 1.45 percent tax at Exit 53, the location of a Best Western hotel, a Taco Bell, two gas stations and George's Drive-in, a popular diner. The businesses cater to drivers traveling on Interstate 25 and those exiting the interstate to travel west on Highway 160 to places such as Great Sand Dunes National Park, Alamosa and Durango.

The second strategy is to use threats and blackmail to get voters to authorize tax increases. For example, Huerfano County's main fire protection district was successful recently at gaining voter approval for a whopping 96 percent increase in its mill levy. The department used the threat of potential higher fire insurance rates if the levy failed to pass.

Also, the district attorney is using a form of blackmail to force a tax increase in Huerfano County. He's been getting a judge's approval to dismiss dozens of criminal cases referred to him by the sheriff's department. He's grandstanding and trying to demonstrate that he doesn't have a budget sufficient to do his job.

An attempt by the DA to add a one-half percent sales tax to benefit his office failed in Huerfano County in 2017, so now he's using the threat and blackmail strategy to set the stage for another request to voters to provide more funding for his office.

Voters in Huerfano County are weary of new taxes to support criminal justice administration in the county, however. The new 1 percent sales tax that starts Jan. 1 will be dedicated to funding the construction of a new Huerfano County Courthouse, or "Justice Center" as officials call it. The tax was approved in 2018 and the building is under construction.

Voters approved this tax after county officials told them that, if the tax failed to pass, they would have to travel to Trinidad for jury duty, the location of the only other courthouse in the judicial district. The threat worked and voters approved the tax.

Accordingly, with the start of the new year, sales tax will be 8.9 percent in Walsenburg, 9.4 percent in La Veta, and an astonishing 10.35 percent in Walsenburg's Northlands district at Exit 53, among the highest rates in the state.

Moreover, while many jurisdictions in Colorado that levy sales taxes offer exemptions on essentials such as food for home consumption, natural gas and electricity for home use, and farm machinery, no such exemptions are granted in Huerfano County — except on the 2.9 percent state of Colorado portion of the tax

This intensive taxation devoid of exemptions only worsens the county's poverty rate, as residents spend a larger portion of their incomes on taxation than residents in more considerate Colorado jurisdictions.

When the county's sales taxes go up in 2020, it's likely that residents with cars will increasingly visit Pueblo for groceries and other shopping, hurting businesses in Huerfano County.

Oppressive taxation will not rescue a poor county from its poverty. Huerfano County needs a moratorium on new taxes and exemptions on taxes for essential goods and services.

Jeffrey Beall is a retired academic librarian. He lives in Walsenburg.