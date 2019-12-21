Pueblo and other cities across the nation, in response to dissatisfaction with their utilities, are considering taking over their power companies. It's a process known as municipalization, a dramatic step to try to lower electric bills for customers and accelerate the push to clean, renewable energy.

If municipalization actually achieved these goals, I would be the first to support the effort. Unfortunately, these efforts have not succeeded to produce the desired results and the outcomes have been wasted time and money for city governments, advocates and ratepayers.

In fact, my organization recently released an in-depth study of the outcomes from efforts to municipalize. What we found is that municipalization does not lower rates nor increase energy efficiency and renewable energy. These findings are not great news for progressive energy goals, but they represent real-world outcomes that are undeniable.

One important finding was the existence of a false equivalency between legacy municipal utilities and new municipalized ones. Cities that municipalized decades ago tend to work well. San Antonio and Austin, Texas are both shining examples of this. But newly municipalized utilities can’t achieve the same benefits of legacy municipal utilities mainly due to the cost of forcefully changing ownership.

Of the 60 municipalization efforts over the past 19 years, only nine succeeded in buying their utility. Of those nine, two gave up the utilities and sold them back to the original investor-owned utilities. What goes wrong is threefold.

First, customer rates tend to be higher for new municipals. One key driver of higher rates is that municipalization usually entails splitting part of a big utility off and, with fewer customers in the municipalized utility, there are less ratepayers to cover the fixed costs needed to operate the utility. Second, the process of municipalization is long, about 10 years on average, and the initial acquisition budget quickly balloons above initial estimates. Third, because the process typically extends beyond political terms, enthusiasm wanes as new elected leaders take the helm.

A recent study commissioned by Pueblo estimates a net savings of 10-14 percent annually, with the best-case scenario being the city acquiring all Black Hills Energy distribution facilities statewide. However, this path is fraught with jurisdictional hurdles and would require getting the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and the federal government involved, adding more risk and cost. These agencies could deny the municipalization and taxpayers would lose millions of dollars on a failed effort.

But Black Hills must do more to prove it’s the best deal for Pueblo. As an example, the utility could cease disconnect and reconnect fees. According to Steve Andrews from Pueblo's Energy Future, Black Hills’ fees are overly burdensome. It doesn't make sense to punish people who can’t afford their electric bills by charging higher bills. Utilities around the country are trying different methods to help people pay their bills through energy efficiency incentives and energy management programs.

The city has done a great job getting Black Hills to the table with the threat of municipalization. Now is the time to negotiate better programs for the city’s residents, low and fixed income families, small commercial and nonprofit rates, and building on the “Renewable Advantage” program. This makes more sense than spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a risky municipalization strategy that, more often than not, fails.

Casey DeMoss, with Americans for Common Sense Energy Policies, is the former executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy and is authoring a book on our nation’s energy needs. She lives in New Orleans.