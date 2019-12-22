We made a mistake this past week that really troubled me.

If you read The Pueblo Chieftain, you know our focus is tightly on the local. We virtually never run anything but local news on our front page. Yes, you will find a smattering of state stuff there, but again, those stories are given a focus specifically because they have a local connection, a local meaning.

Sure, we have a couple of non-local stories inside every day, sometimes even a handful, but we just don’t allow that to be the focus of your paper. We are a LOCAL media source. We are not equipped to be a national and international news source. Nor do we want to be.

The local newspaper used to be a primary news source for news of all levels. Those days are passed. In today’s digital age, no one needs The Chieftain to be their source for news from D.C., from New York, from Moscow, from London, from Hong Kong, from Tehran, from wherever that is not here. We are a poor substitute for organizations whose full-time job is to provide that news.

I came here a bit over a year ago, and we have worked hard during that year to refocus our efforts on the local, and to expand what local means to us. We have a broader view of that definition today. We run more features, more spotlights, more “soft news.”

Again, we make no apologies for that. The story of this community is not solely wrapped up in the happenings of local government and the courts. Much of the best reporting to come out of this organization in 2019 has been focused on the people, on the features, on the soft news from our local sphere.

And yes, we do get complaints about all of this.

Some still think we should be supplying them with a steady stream of national and international. We respectfully disagree and remain steadfast in keeping our resources focused locally. Some think local news, by definition, is NEWS – hard, government and crimes and courts and whatnot – and we’ve got too much “other stuff” going on. We respectfully disagree and remain steadfast in our opinion that the story of Pueblo is larger than that, and our job is to tell that story as completely as we can.

And for those who think we are some part of a grand media conspiracy to slant the national dialogue, I challenge you to find enough national news in our paper to justify such a non-fact-based stance, and I point out that our opinion pages are deliberately filled with a variety of viewpoints, some I absolutely do not agree with but do nothing to keep from publishing.

Now after all of that, what was the mistake we made this week and how is it related to this rant?

Well, it involves, of course, The Impeachment. We led the paper Thursday with an impeachment story. Believe me, we debated that internally. Doing so is just not who we are today, not who we want to be. And yet we did it.

Why?

Well, this has happened three times in the history of our country, and regardless of how you feel about it, the impeachment is darn big news and we couldn’t pretend otherwise. We did not, however, in any way editorialize on the event. We used a national story to report what happened. Plain and simple.

With plenty of quotes from both sides. And if/when the Senate rejects the impeachment, we will handle that story in the same way.

No, that was not our mistake. The mistake happened when we chose to post that story on our Facebook page and open it up for comments. And boy did that go, as could be predicted, badly.

See, like I said before, we run a few national stories every day. We do not, however, post those stories on our Facebook. We leave that as a local feed. That is, again, its purpose.

Why did we deviate? It was an error. And what proceeded from there was not good.

On top of that, we had posted a story earlier in the week about a local protest related to the impeachment proceedings. Now this one was a bit different. We didn’t play the story up. The protest only attracted about 100 people, and we reported it as such. Wasn’t that big a deal. But it was local, and it was big enough to acknowledge.

Then we put that story up on Facebook and forgot about it.

Again, a big darn error.

By the time we came back to that story, there were well over 300 comments, and many of them, as anyone still interested in civil dialogue can guess, were objectionable, even foul, adding up to a pile of trash rhetoric of a level we just won’t be a part of. And the Thursday Impeachment story, of course, had quickly devolved into much the same.

“Dirty little minds scribbling anonymous little messages.”

That’s a literary quote, and damn if I shouldn’t be able to attribute it. Not even my former English-teaching mother could help me nail it down. But it is a perfect description of what’s happening here.

Yes, folks, it’s easy to sit behind a keyboard, sit on a phone, and spew ugly, mean-spirited things at others. To spit vile. To curse and post nasty songs and blah, blah, blah.

That is not where we, The Pueblo Chieftain, want to be. We messed up and allowed it to flourish briefly on our page this week. We are sorry. We will be more diligent. We want it to be not OK to come onto our Facebook page and propagate that kind of crap.

And before anyone tries to get into a First Amendment discussion, please remember we are a private entity that is not required to publish anything we do not chose to publish, including in our Facebook comments.

We recently put an end to name calling and bad behavior in our Tell it to the Chieftain letters section.

Are we seeing fewer letters? Yup. And that’s OK. We are better off without the “deceitocrats” and “great orange one” BS. Not civil discussion. Not productive. Take it elsewhere, please.

And that includes The Chieftain Facebook page, Twitter feed, website, etc., etc.

We are all for respectful, multi-sided dialogue. We will continue to strive to find more ways to engender that. And we will work harder to not foster more of what we did this week. Makes me ill. We aim to keep ourselves out of it.

Sure hope you understand.

Lee Bachlet is the publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain.