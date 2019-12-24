Trump and Christianity Today

In a recent letter to the Pueblo Chieftain about President Donald Trump, I wrote, “Anything he might do for Christians or anyone else is purely transactional, and he would throw anyone over the side in an instant if it benefited him.” Here is an example. After the House voted articles of impeachment against Trump, Christianity Today, described as “"evangelicalism's flagship magazine," published an editorial calling Trump “profoundly immoral” and urging his removal from office. Although it is distressing that it took three or more years for the publication to formally recognize what many of us already knew about his character, its endorsement of his removal is stunning.

What did Trump have to say about this article from a leading voice of his evangelical supporters? He tweeted, "A far left magazine, or very 'progressive,' as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President."

Need I say more?

