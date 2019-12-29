Given the state of Pueblo’s economy, you wouldn’t expect the city’s leaders to be turning new businesses away. Particularly businesses involved in high-tech fields such as drone manufacturing.

However, that’s what happened a few months ago. A company that builds drones was interested in opening offices at a high-profile location downtown.

The City Council shot the idea down. But not without good reason.

The company was interested in setting up shop in the bottom floor of the building where the Professional Bull Riders offices are located. That floor opens out onto the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo.

And that, according to council President Dennis Flores, was the problem. The property is zoned for retail uses, meaning shops or restaurants. And for that reason, a majority of council members didn’t think an office complex was the best use of the space.

It gets back to the purpose of having a riverwalk in the first place.

“When the riverwalk was sold to the community, it was sold as a tourist magnet,” Flores said.

Which makes a certain amount of sense. Attractions that bring tourists to town can pump much-needed money into the community. No reasonable person would argue the benefits of that.

The problem is, the riverwalk in its current state might not be enough to draw people from out of town here. At least not by itself. And certainly not during the cold winter months, when actually walking along the riverwalk is more of a chore than a pleasant activity.

Granted, retail businesses are facing their share of challenges right now with the rising popularity of online shopping. And a lack of parking near the riverwalk could be an obstacle for some potential visitors.

As it stands now, most of the businesses along the riverwalk are restaurants. When the tourist season ends, those restaurants rely on local customers to keep their operations afloat. That’s challenging, particularly since there aren’t a whole lot of people living downtown or working in large employment centers nearby.

The Pueblo Convention Center expansion should help to some degree on the tourist side of the equation. If a bigger and better convention center attracts more events, it stands to reason that businesses along the riverwalk and elsewhere downtown will stand to benefit.

And the recent decision by IndieDwell, a Boise, Idaho-based modular home manufacturer, to operate a warehouse at 205 N. Elizabeth St. should provide a boost in local business traffic. IndieDwell is planning to have almost 200 employees located there — and all of them have to eat lunch somewhere.

But Flores contends there’s a lot more that needs to be done to make the area more commercially viable. Major retail shops and restaurant chains aren’t going to be interested in putting new locations there unless they’re convinced there will be enough foot traffic to support them.

“The issue is really how you develop the density of people who would use the riverwalk,” Flores said.

One answer would be to encourage more residential development downtown. Flores said building code restrictions make it difficult for business owners to create residential living spaces on the upper floors of the shops along Union Avenue. And there’s no question a lot of those buildings would need improvements like sprinkler systems and elevators to make them safe and accessible for people with disabilities.

Yet it seems like there should be a way around those issues, such as providing assistance for grants that would help cover those types of expenses.

Flores said there have been some discussions with a developer who is interested in putting apartments above first-floor retail space in a building near the riverwalk, but that project remains in the planning stages.

Meanwhile, the riverwalk’s board of directors is trying to negotiate a contract with a consultant who would be charged with coming up with ideas to increase foot traffic in the area. Flores said that contract might be finalized as early as next month.

Flores believes there’s a need for some other type of people magnet to boost business activity. The goal would be to give more people a reason to get off the interstate in Pueblo rather than simply zipping through the city.

As for the drone company, Flores said there’s a chance that deal could be revived, with part of the space used for offices and the rest for another restaurant.

This much is clear: It’s going to take some hands-on work to help the riverwalk reach its full potential. It’s not going to happen on autopilot.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest ideas for future Business Case columns, please contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.