The date chosen for the end of one calendar year and the beginning of the next is arbitrary.

Russians used March 1 or Sept. 1 for the start of a new year, until Peter the Great chose Jan. 1 as the new year to align with Western Europe, though since Europeans hadn’t yet settled on the Gregorian or Julian calendar, Jan. 1 wasn’t the same day everywhere.

Today, many societies celebrate the new year based on a lunar, rather than solar, calendar. Yet the idea of a new year as a time of reflection, reconsideration and renewal is nearly universal. The new year is an opportunity to look forward by looking back.

Recent headlines from Washington, D.C., and statements by politicians of all stripes would have us believe that things are unlike they ever have been before. Whether discussing the economy, the impeachment of the president, race relations, immigration or the state of American foreign policy, things are either the “best” or “worst” they ever have been, or perhaps could possibly ever be. Yet despite these ahistorical descriptions, historical analogies abound — the intentions of the founding fathers, Watergate, the Great Depression, Munich, Vietnam, the Civil War, Jim Crow, the Cold War ... The list is quite long indeed.

The problem is that these analogies often go no deeper than a tweet or a sound bite, merely a signal to those already inclined to agree, but the issues to which they allude are quite complex, even profound. Moreover, our history is deeply contested.

Far from being dead and gone, the past is very much alive and kicking, and makes itself felt with every legislative vote, every shooting, every executive order, every immigrant, every emigrant, and with every person abroad who looks to the United States as a model, an adversary or a partner. Every historical moment and contemporary decision can be differently interpreted depending on the shade of one’s skin, where one calls home, how much money one has in the bank, and so on.

So what can we do with this welter of competing interpretations, especially when events near and far seem so very urgent? Fortunately, those of us in Pueblo and Southeastern Colorado are well served in coming to terms with our modern world by looking at its origins. We can contemplate issues of immigration and citizenship at a frontier trading post, on a former international border, in a once- segregated cemetery, and within the bounds of a former internment camp (which later served as a home for migrant workers).

We can consider wealth, inequality and jobs from the points of view of industrial workers, commercial magnates, migrants, cattle barons and one of America’s first woman legislators. We can reflect on the impact that decisions made in the world’s financial and political capitals had on our city and region and our diverse residents. We can come to understand which analogies are overblown, which are understated, and which we find compelling.

Therefore, I invite you, as 2019 comes to an end and 2020 begins, to visit one or more of the many libraries, museums, cemeteries and historical sites of our region or to begin a more formal study of the past with Colorado State University-Pueblo or one of our sibling colleges. Financial aid is widely available, for reasons you can talk about in your history classes. (Note to our senior citizens: You can take classes on a space available basis tuition-free.)

Perhaps you can even pursue a career helping others better understand the past, and therefore the present and future, but any time spent understanding how we came to be where we are today will help us all move forward in 2020 and beyond.

Happy New Year!

Professor Grant Weller is the chair of the Department of History, Political Science, Philosophy and Geography at Colorado State University-Pueblo.