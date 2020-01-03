For several years, Puebloans have been very thankful for the service of Frances Koncilja at the Public Utility Commission. It’s a new era at the PUC now, and I believe residents of Pueblo and surrounding communities will be well served with Gov. Jared Polis’ appointment of Susan Perkins as new PUC commissioner. She, too, will look out for Pueblo’s public interest.

That includes putting the interests of Pueblo ratepayers first, not optimizing the profitability of utility companies owned by far-off investors. Perkins has been a core member of Pueblo’s Energy Future for many years now, where she consistently has stood up for front-line underprivileged ratepayers and our local businesses.

She has collaborated on developing sustainable energy solutions to the energy challenges facing Southern Colorado and our state. You’ve probably seen her picture on her many opinion pieces in The Pueblo Chieftain, or seen her testify to the Pueblo City Council on the need for more competitive electric rates for Pueblo businesses or for energy justice for our city’s economically challenged ratepayers.

Gov. Polis was elected by the people of Colorado largely due to his bold goal of achieving 100 percent clean, renewable energy by 2040. This initiative will help create good green jobs right here in Pueblo that never can be outsourced overseas, while stabilizing and decreasing our electric rates.

Of course, Pueblo’s 2017 resolution to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2035 is right in line with the state’s goal. In order for us to achieve this important objective, the state needs to work together to modernize the PUC.

Pueblo’s leaders at the state Capitol — Senate President Leroy Garcia, Rep. Daneya Esgar and Rep. Bri Buentello — stepped up and worked with Polis in 2019 to ensure that we can get this important work done. For that, I am grateful.

The mission of the PUC is to serve the public interest by effectively regulating utilities and facilities so that the people of Colorado receive safe, reliable and reasonably priced services consistent with the economic, environmental and social values of our state. These are exactly the values that have always guided the work of Pueblo’s Energy Future.

Susan’s core values include the idea that “truly serving the people of Colorado implies a dedication to promoting human dignity and caring for the whole person in all that we say or do.” Modernizing the PUC will take a balance of leadership, experience, perseverance and a passion for helping hardworking people get ahead.

Our new PUC commissioner has demonstrated all these qualities and more. Susan Perkins is an advocate for energy justice, business competitiveness and renewable energy. In addition, her legal career included many years working as a corporate attorney in the energy industry. She understands the needs and operational strategies of the investor-owned utility culture. She will provide leadership for this industry, and the others the PUC regulates, with deep and broad expertise and perspective.

At the PUC, Susan Perkins will fight for Pueblo’s consumers, to protect our climate and our families’ health, and to ensure Colorado continues to lead the pack in the energy revolution, not fall behind. I’m thankful to Gov. Polis for making this nomination to put Pueblo residents first.

David Cockrell is a member of Pueblo’s Energy Future.