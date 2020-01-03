Pueblo POW/MIA Memorial’s mission is to keep the POW/MIA issue in the public eye. In this column, I want to show Pueblo citizens the extent to which the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) goes through to locate our missing soldiers. Please do not forget our POW/MIAs. The following information and photos are provided with the permission of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, as its mission is to keep the POW/MIA issue in the public eye as well.

In the first photo, members of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recovery team sift through soil during the a recovery mission in Lang Son Province, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, last Oct. 28. For more than three decades, the United States has conducted joint field activities with the governments of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia to recover the remains of missing Americans. Throughout these countries, field teams continue to investigate crash and burial sites, as well as interview locals to gain additional knowledge. Interviewing witnesses is becoming more difficult as many of these locals are up in age and memories are fading.

In the second photo, Ms. Carmen Rodriguez-Gonzalez, (pictured at left) shows a photo of her late father, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Alberto Rodriguez-Lozada, to U.S. Army Maj. Jessie Romero and Sgt. Maj. Joaquin Andujar during a family member update in San Juan, Puerto Rico, last Nov. 2. Carmen was only 4 years old when her father died fighting in the Korean War. She attended the family member update to find out information on his case.

DPAA visited the area, meeting with strategic partners, government leadership, service members and Department of Defense personnel. Nearly 40 family members attended the update to stay informed on current DPAA operations, as well as to share their own stories of loved ones who are still missing from past conflicts.

This is the first time DPAA visited Puerto Rico since 2012. We can only hope and pray that similar sites and digs will recover Pueblo’s missing soldiers, two of whom are Korean War MIAs.

The president’s support for U.S. armed forces and veterans can be interpreted to include sustained priority on the accounting mission, but the National League of Families is seeking clarification. The president can and should confirm continuing and expanded priority, focus and attention to pursuing answers about America’s unreturned veterans.

Supported by the major national veteran organizations, the league is working to ensure that accounting for Vietnam War missing, as pledged by DPAA Director Kelly McKeague at the league’s 50th anniversary annual meeting last June 20, truly is a policy priority, supported on an inter-agency basis.

Achieving factually based, realistic accounting goals is doable if we all reinforce our determination to do more, whether donating funds or by actively engaging in building public interest and support via social media.

The league’s 50-year quest for answers to end the uncertainty of Vietnam War POW/MIA families has expanded vastly. Now included are remains recoveries from North Korea, China and countries which comprised the former Soviet Union. Worldwide efforts continue to recover many thousands killed during the Cold War, Korean War and World War II, as well as disinter and identify the remains of thousands buried as unknowns in cemeteries in Europe, Asia and here in the U.S.

The differences in pursuing answers in these varied countries are complex and demanding, but standing strongly with and behind those who serve our country may finally resume the national priority President Ronald Reagan established in the early 1980s. It is now our responsibility to ensure members of Congress on a bipartisan basis understand the need to provide adequate funding, personnel and resources to accomplish the expanded mission outlined above.

We must also ensure President Donald Trump's administration recognizes the need to return home as many of these unreturned veterans as possible. We in Pueblo take deep pride in honoring our heroes, as is evident by many memorials throughout the city, but especially the Medal of Honor statues. What’s missing is a POW/MIA Memorial to honor all POW/MIAs. To donate to the Pueblo POW/MIA Memorial, a 501c3 nonprofit, please contact me at 289-1211.

Butch Chavez is the founder of the Pueblo POW/MIA Memorial.