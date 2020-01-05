Chieftain's story selection

should follow role of journalism

I read Steve Henson's column in the Dec. 29 Pueblo Chieftain with concern.

I'm politically independent and don't support President Donald Trump, but I agree with the angry caller discussed in the column in noting the Chieftain's tendency to publish national news articles critical of the president or championing political positions embraced by Democrats. I'm aware of none commending Trump or recommending the policies of Republicans.

I don't believe the stories contain deliberate falsehoods. I feel, in the words of MediaBiasFactCheck.com, they "utilize … wording that attempts to influence an audience by using appeal to emotion or stereotypes … and omit reporting of information that may damage liberal causes." Henson states that these are corrections to past conservative editorial policies, that the Chieftain once demonized Democrats because they "believed in social causes, fought for the little guy, etc."

This comment worries me because it indicates a dismissive attitude toward Republicans. In my experience, they also believe in social causes and fight for the little guy; they merely disagree with Democrats as to the correct approach. The role of journalism is to be neutral. It should neither "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable" nor "tell the truth to power." It should tell the truth to everyone, wholly and objectively, and allow readers to be afflicted or comforted as they see fit. I agree that impeachment stories and investigations are important news, but they don't reflect the entirety of our national experience. The Chieftain's story selection should encompass that experience.

Steve Mitchell, Pueblo

Filing of brief to

overturn Roe v. Wade

There is so much happening in the world today, it is hard to focus.

One event that may have gone unnoticed is the filing of an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, brief to the U.S. Supreme Court by 38 Republican senators and 168 Republican representatives in a Louisiana abortion case. One of the signatories is our own congressman, Scott Tipton. At its core, what the brief is asking for is the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.

I understand the objections to abortion, but I think it is hypocritical that these Republicans, most of whom are men, who object to what they call "the nanny state," who lecture about small government, who rail against legislating through the courts and who tell us that local government is the best government, nevertheless want to use the federal judiciary to impose their moralistic values on American women.

Richard MacIndoe, Pueblo





Stjernholm remembered

as one-of-a-kind doc

I would like to compliment you on the fine front page article Jan.1 on Dr. James Stjernholm. I know of no other person as deserving of such an article as he.

I remember when he came to Pueblo 40 years ago as I had been here for three years already. In all my years of medical school, internship, residency and practice, I can say without hesitation that he is the most caring, personal physician I have ever known.

All physicians should try to emulate him.

Dr. Jarvis Ryals, Pueblo