I never set foot inside the Safeway grocery store on the East Side. It closed in the fall of 2016, a few months before I arrived in Pueblo. Nevertheless, I’ve heard so much about the store and what it meant to that neighborhood that I feel a certain sense of loss when I hear the stories about it.

Since the store’s closure, a great deal of time and energy has been devoted to finding a replacement to fill that void. However, from what I can see, those efforts have so far yielded little to nothing in the way of results.

That’s not a knock against the community leaders and concerned citizens who have been involved in trying to bring a new grocery to the East Side. Trying to convince businesses to locate in areas they might consider undesirable, for whatever reason, isn’t easy.

We know this much: Opening a new store in the old Safeway location isn’t going to happen. The Pueblo Community Health Center is moving forward with plans to build a clinic and pharmacy for its customers on the site.

That’s good news in the sense that large, vacant buildings like the one previously occupied by Safeway can be magnets for blight. Better to have something happening at that site than nothing.

Even though that means a new use for the center’s old location a few blocks away will need to be found. Refer to our Jan. 1 editorial for ideas about what could be done there.

Yet people who think the East Side needs a grocery — not just another convenience store, but an honest-to-God market with lots of choices of food and household items — haven’t given up the search. And an initiative I just learned about last week might provide them with some guidance.

The city government in Washington, D.C., (not to be confused with our federal government) has a program designed to offer incentives to those willing to put grocery stores in certain parts of the district. Would-be operators are eligible to qualify for a grocery list full of incentives, including exemptions from property taxes, business license fees and sales taxes on building materials used in store construction.

Of course, there are some restrictions. For one, the incentives are available only for groceries located in certain neighborhoods. However, a glimpse at the map on the D.C. government’s website suggests the incentives are available in many parts of the district.

Could a similar concept work on Pueblo’s East Side? I think it might, but some key questions would have to be answered first.

The biggest one is philosophical. If you’re a strict believer in free market economics, then you’re probably not too crazy about public money (i.e. the exempted taxes and fees) being used to support private businesses.

I get that argument. Grocery store operators in other parts of the city might well ask: “Why would you do this for a competing business on the East Side when you weren’t willing to do it for me?” Or, owners of other types of businesses might ask: “Why would you go out of your way to help a grocery store, as opposed to my business?”

The counter-argument is that neighborhoods like the East Side are special cases. Due to low traffic counts or unfavorable economic statistics or whatever, they aren’t as attractive to businesses as can’t-miss spots like the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Elizabeth Street on the North Side.

However, from time to time, government officials determine that leaving everything to the whims of the free market isn’t in the best interests of the people they serve. They may decide that their constituents can benefit if financial incentives are used to encourage businesses to locate in areas that they otherwise wouldn’t.

That’s why certain parts of Pueblo are designated as opportunity zones, where special tax breaks are available to people willing to invest in those places. To date, Pueblo’s opportunity zones have been about as effective as a LinkedIn profile is for job seekers. But that’s probably a column for another day.

I put in a call to try to find out how long the D.C. program has been in place and what its track record of success looks like. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a response prior to my deadline for filing this column.

This seems like an idea Pueblo city officials should investigate. It might not be the right answer for our community. Then again, it might.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest ideas for future Business Case columns, please contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.