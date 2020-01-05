Mayor Nick Gradisar is scheduled to give his first “State of the City” speech at the Pueblo Convention Center Thursday. Since the city didn’t have a mayor for about six decades before he took office last Feb. 8, Gradisar won’t have to worry about suffering in comparison to his predecessors.

His speech will be the first of its kind that most (if not all) Puebloans will hear. So it will be interesting to see how he sums up his first 11 months in office and describes his vision for the city this year and beyond.

As we’ve written before, it seemed like Gradisar got his first term off to a rather slow start. After campaigning on a pledge to become the public face of Pueblo, he kept a fairly low profile during the early months of his tenure.

That was, and is, a matter of personal style. But what really matters is the substance of how city government is being run under the Gradisar administration. If Gradisar’s work “behind the scenes” enriches the lives of Puebloans, then it’s doubtful that anyone is going to care about how many babies he kissed or how many ceremonial keys to the city he distributed.

One of his biggest projects to date has been negotiating with Black Hills Energy, the results of which we may learn more about this week. If Gradisar is able to successfully broker a deal that reduces electricity costs, maintains an acceptable level of service reliability and doesn’t put the city on a path to financial ruin, then that could be bigger than anything else he’ll accomplish over the next four years.

Economic development, of course, is also key. Gradisar said he’s been talking to a number of people who have expressed interest in opening new restaurants here. We’ll never complain about that, particularly if the new restaurants offer something different from the dining options we already have.

However, even more interesting are his discussions with a developer who wants to build new apartments in the city. If Gradisar can convince that developer to build new rental property downtown, that could be a critical step toward revitalizing business activity in that neighborhood.

Gradisar also has been hoping to encourage new development within parts of the city designated as opportunity zones. Businesses that choose to invest in those areas are eligible for special incentives, although that type of investment hasn’t happened yet. Maybe 2020 will be the year Pueblo sees the value of opportunity zones realized.

Gradisar said he’s stepped up code enforcement efforts during his first year, which is encouraging. The impact on quality of life will be significant if city officials are able to make real strides in eliminating some of the blight that has infected Pueblo.

There are lots of other issues, too: Crime, homelessness, all the other challenges cities of Pueblo’s size face.

Gradisar can’t solve them all in his speech Thursday. However, he can set a tone for the direction of city government in the year ahead.

Let’s hope his words will leave constituents feeling optimistic and inspired about the future. Pueblo certainly can’t afford to wait another 60 years to get that kind of message.