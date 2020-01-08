Koncilja deserves our

recognition and thanks

I thought I’d offer my first recommendation as a citizen for our city/county/state leaders in the New Year. I’d like to see our community recognize Frances Koncilja in a proclamation for her excellent work on the Public Utilities Commission. She has been the first commissioner in recent memory who was a true advocate for the citizen ratepayer. She has been a shining star who was not afraid to challenge a long line of power industry insiders who continually ruled in favor of the utility industry.

Prior to her appointment, the PUC had allowed Black Hills Energy to operate with a free unregulated hand against the citizens of Pueblo. That is until Commissioner Koncilja came on the scene and began to ask tough questions and operate in alignment with the PUC's actual mission.

Mission. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission serves the public interest by effectively regulating utilities and facilities so that the people of Colorado receive safe, reliable and reasonably-priced services consistent with the economic, environmental and social values of our state.

I ask our local leaders to recognize our commissioner for her excellent outspoken work fighting for Colorado ratepayers.

Madam Commissioner, thank you for your service.

Chris Nicoll, Pueblo