I’m the owner of Republic Shooting Range, a small business here in Pueblo County. The business my husband and I started is in its infancy — just three years old with fewer than 10 employees. Even so, it is older than all three of my small children.

I’m blessed that as a business owner, I was able to take time off when I had my children. Running a business isn’t easy. In fact, I often say it is the most humbling undertaking I’ve made because you learn what you don’t know every day. It was challenging for my business to shift the workload in my absence, but my husband and I are thankful to have had the option to spend time with our new babies.

Unfortunately, that is an option most Coloradans do not have.

The reality is that only 17 percent of people in Colorado have access to paid family and medical leave. That means far too often, parents must choose between their families and their careers in times of need or crisis. It’s not only new parents who would benefit from some sort of paid leave policy. More and more Coloradans also are finding themselves taking care of aging parents.

I’m well aware of the challenges that providing health care and paid family leave puts on businesses like mine. At the same time, we must find a solution for Colorado families — a solution that benefits both employees and employers.

It’s important to me that any family leave policy adopted is fair to businesses, especially small ones. Small businesses are the backbone of Colorado’s workforce and 95 percent of Colorado businesses employ fewer than 50 people. The right program will help small businesses that cannot afford to offer these benefits compete with larger corporations for valuable employees.

The fact that our business is looking to expand in the coming years has made this issue of particular importance to me.

Most small businesses truly value their employees and want to keep and support them, oftentimes viewing them as family. A statewide paid leave program would help businesses like mine offer a critical benefit to employees, retain our talented workforce and save money on recruiting and hiring new employees.

Paid leave is not meant to indefinitely support people. It’s a hand up for people in times of real need. Not only will it strengthen our labor force, it means people, especially women, will not be forced to leave the workforce to care for their families, reducing turnover for employers.

It’s time for Colorado to join the growing number of states that understand employees shouldn’t have to choose between their families and their careers and pass paid family and medical leave.

Lexi Swearingen is a wife, mother, small business owner and co-chair of The Women's Foundation of Colorado's Pueblo region.