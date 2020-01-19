Here’s one thing I notice about Taylor Voss, the new president of Pueblo School District 60’s board of education: He looks young enough to go undercover as a student at one of the local high schools, if he wanted to get a different perspective on the district’s operations.

I wouldn’t put it past Voss to try that, either. During a meeting with our editorial board last week, he outlined some of the changes he plans to put in place in his new role.

Like streaming video of board meetings on Facebook. And holding at least one board meeting in each of the city’s four quadrants each year. And personally visiting at least one district school every week, although he made no mention of going in disguise.

Taken together, those sound like the goals of someone who wants to make the board more accessible to the public it serves. Which is admirable.

Halfway through his first four-year term in office, Voss qualifies as a grizzled veteran on this board. Two of his colleagues, Margaret Wright and Tommy Farrell, were just elected to the board last fall. Dennis Maes took office the same time Voss did. Only Barb Clementi, who just completed a term as board president, has served longer than four years.

Which sounds like a perfect environment for board members to look at new ways of doing things. That might be easier said than done, though.

We journalists are, by nature, a cynical breed. Yet years of experience reinforce that cynicism.

Almost without exception, the candidates for political office I've interviewed over the years, including those running for school board seats, campaign on promises that they will shake up the status quo if elected. All too often, those promises go by the wayside after they take office.

No doubt their perspectives change when they get to peek behind the bureaucratic curtain and discover some of the practical challenges that make it difficult to transform rhetoric into meaningful reforms.

For example, all candidates seem convinced that they are uniquely equipped to identify and eliminate wasteful spending from government budgets that apparently no one else besides them can see. Once they get into office and actually try to make cuts, though, they quickly realize that one person’s definition of pork is someone else’s pet project.

If that were not true, then government budgets would get skinnier after each election cycle, instead of growing fatter and fatter.

In D60’s case, it’s more than an issue of money. It’s a matter of culture. This is a district where the people in charge sometimes seem to forget that not everyone they come into contact with during a given day is an unruly fourth grader who just got sent to the principal’s office.

The district’s leaders have a tendency to act as if they know what’s best and you’ll be better off if you just shut up and sit in a corner while they work their magic.

An example I like to use is D60’s response to a group of citizens who have been pushing the idea of having at least one “community school” in the district. Without getting into a lot of detail, community schools offer a variety of services and operate under a different management structure than traditional schools. A number of school districts around the country have reported that the concept has worked well for them.

Yet as citizens in Pueblo have pushed for community schools, the district has pushed back.

District officials have refused to discuss community schools either because A) the citizens lobbying for them haven’t followed proper procedure or B) the district already has community schools.

These seemingly contradictory explanations for disregarding public input sound like something straight out of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

At last report, the district had assigned a task force to study the community schools issue further. That task force either could be a springboard toward some meaningful action or the final resting place for an idea that had the misfortune of not being something the powers that be at D60 thought of first.

And that’s really the challenge the new school board members face with everything. They may be full of suggestions about how to improve the quality of instruction at schools, but they have to work with a superintendent and administrative staff who have been operating a certain way for years and aren’t necessarily open to trying different approaches.

It’s going to be an interesting year.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest topics for future Prairie Politics columns, please email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.