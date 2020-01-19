The Pueblo Heritage Museum is a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to “preserve, promote and interpret the heritage of Southeastern Colorado and the plurality of its peoples.” The museum shares a story of our region through time, marking the changes and major landmarks in our shared cultural lineage.

With more than 30 exhibits, the museum’s focus ranges from the prehistory of indigenous peoples to our western ranching mining, and commercial heritage. These are stories of Pueblo, but, on a larger scale, Pueblo is an excellent proxy for the story of the American West more generally. Rail, cowboys, and immigration are just a few examples.

As we reflect on years past, let us all remember and be thankful that we live in a community with the benefits of an urban industrial center which also preserves and celebrates the agricultural bounty of our region. We are surrounded by diversity, testament to the thousands of immigrant families which took the journey across America to end up here in our town.

And if you need a place to be reminded — to gaze in wonder upon 800-year-old mural art, to recall the Buddy Johnson Adventurer’s Club TV program of the 1950s, or learn the almost 80-year history of the Pueblo Chemical Depot — resolve to visit PHM this year.

Just as the exhibits and programming at PHM chronicle our community’s history, it may be appropriate to step back and appreciate the evolution of PHM over the last 23 years.

Officially incorporated in 1997, the Southeastern Colorado Heritage Center was created by collaborative effort of several historically driven Pueblo nonprofits. The motivation to create this “umbrella organization” was the acquisition of the Denver and Rio Grande Freight Depot by the city. The city, seeking to utilize the full space at the Vail Hotel, (where the Pueblo County Historical Society maintained displays on our saddle-making heritage, among others) offered the run-down warehouse building to be used by heritage organizations as an interpretive center.

After a lot of hard work recruiting, writing grants and creating organizing documents, SCHC became incorporated and moved into the old warehouse across from Union Depot. Tom Cummins, foundational member, donor, maintenance man, etc., recalled in a recent speech how, when they began work in the building, there were several resident pigeons and feral cats who had frequent “social meetings” as evidenced by the many piles of feathers.

With blood, sweat, and tears, the volunteers and staff of the museum set to work cleaning the space, building exhibits and promoting the programs. While most all of the early staff have left Pueblo for larger institutions (including a director of collections at the Smithsonian and a recently retired executive director of Oklahoma Humanities), many of the volunteers have remained active with the organization through the years.

Since this time, SCHC has grown (d/b/a the Pueblo Heritage Museum), filling much of the space within the freight depot, including space for a research library maintained by the Pueblo County Historical Society.

Our building continues to serve all but one of the founding organizations with meeting space, storage and exhibits. We also have brought in several other nonprofits in the last two decades.

In 2019, we saw even greater growth at PHM. Our visitor counts are up, with nearly 90 percent of our visitors coming from out of town. We have hosted several new exhibits through collaboration with the Pueblo Police Department, National Forest Service, League of Women Voters, and others. And we are about ready to unveil our newly renovated Heritage Room rental space (you can see it during First Friday Art Walk).

It is thanks to our volunteers, dedicated board of directors and recent community collaborations that PHM has had so much progress this last year. Working with so many groups in the community has been humbling and an honor. Pueblo has much to be proud of.

We encourage you and your family to come see us this year. We have rotating exhibit space to showcase different aspects of Pueblo’s story (most recently featuring “Colorado Women are Citizens”). We offer free school tours to any city or county school class (and even have traveling trunks to bring to your classroom). Our Heritage Room can be rented out for just $30 an hour (subject to change) — plus we host “Heritage Night” lectures on the third Wednesday of each month.

A visit to the Pueblo Heritage Museum in the new year is a positive path toward being “Pueblo proud.”

Spencer Little is the museum coordinator at the Pueblo Heritage Museum, located at 201 W B St. He is a recent graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo and a sixth generation Coloradoan. The Pueblo Heritage Museum is a participating member in the History Connections of Pueblo, a consortium of several historical sites and institutions in our county.