One of the assumptions some people have about art lovers is that they all have fat wallets and expensive tastes.

Just don’t try telling that to Sadie Cordova, owner of River Walk Florist and Art Gallery. She doesn’t believe you have to eat caviar or drive a Porsche to enjoy beautiful things. And her shop, which opened at the corner of Union Avenue and B Street last fall, caters to customers who don’t necessarily have a ton of money to spend.

The shop is located in a historic building that was home to a brothel during Pueblo’s seedier days. Now it’s filled with paintings, photographs, pottery, scarves, jewelry and other assorted crafts. About 90 percent of the artwork is made by local artists. Some of whom aren’t even old enough to drive their goods to the store yet.

Two of the artists with work currently on display are Gracie and Isabella Lucero, ages 5 and 9, respectively. The best compliment I can give them is that I became one of their customers last week.

Stephanie Ortega, the shop’s manager and Cordova’s niece, said beyond making money, one of the goals is to provide a forum for artists who otherwise might not find one.

“We want to make sure everybody has a chance to shine, not just one person,” Ortega said. “It gives kids opportunities they might never have had.”

Featuring young artists is one way the shop hopes to set itself apart from other art studios located along Union. But if art made by children isn’t to your tastes, there are pieces created by adults as well. Don Medina has a number of paintings available for sale there.

And Carl Yabara does furniture with sports-related themes. If you’ve felt that your recreational room needs a couple of stools decorated with Denver Broncos or Colorado Rockies seat cushions, you can find that there. Yabara does customized work for almost any sports team, apparently even the hated Kansas City Chiefs.

Cordova opened River Walk after 25 or 30 years as a florist in the Boulder area. She plans to retire in Pueblo at some point.

“It’s just a slower pace here,” Cordova said. “The community has just been incredible.”

Cordova and Ortega are trying hard to become part of the community, too. The shop is a part of the Pueblo Arts Alliance and plans to participate in events like the First Friday Art Walk, an event in which local studios stay open late on the first Fridays of each month, sometimes offering snacks, drinks or live entertainment for visitors.

In fact, Cordova is thinking about making every Friday a special event, with food and wine available.

“It’s a perfect date night,” she said.

She’s also planning to brainstorm with representatives from the Greater Pueblo Chamber to generate more foot traffic along her stretch of Union during events like the annual Chile and Frijoles Festival. Although the section of Union closer to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo tends to get a lot of attention these days, Cordova sees no reason why the area near the actual Arkansas River shouldn’t be jumping, too.

“How can we bring more people to this end of South Union?” Cordova said. “We have to be proactive.”

As for the florist side of the business, Cordova sees that as a natural fit with an art gallery. For example, imagine a customer who’s out shopping for Valentine’s Day (which is less than three weeks away, if you can believe that). Not only can you get flowers for the holiday there, but also maybe a nice painting to commemorate the occasion.

Besides providing flowers for special events like weddings or funerals, the shop’s staff will assist with event planning. This could include everything from chair covers, drapes and chandeliers to the wedding cake itself.

“We tailor make everything,” Cordova said.

The staff is bilingual and wants to cater to people with Hispanic backgrounds.

And even if customers need a gift and only have a budget of $100 or less, the River Walk staff will try to find something that meets their needs.

Ortega said the family wants to maintain a service-oriented approach to doing business.

“The more we give, the more we get,” Ortega said. “That goes with everything.”

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest future column topics for The Business Case, contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.