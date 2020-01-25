In 2010, the National Academy of Medicine published a book titled, "Secondhand Smoke Exposure and Cardiovascular Effects." The academy, a nonprofit, non-governmental organization composed of some of the most prominent health specialists on this planet and considered the most esteemed and authoritative adviser on issues of health and medicine, took on the important subject of secondhand tobacco smoke.

Academy members were concerned with the increasing evidence that coronary heart disease was related to secondhand smoke. It had become apparent that smoking bans such as the one initiated in Pueblo had resulted in a reduction in heart attacks in that city. A professor at Johns Hopkins University supported that conclusion in an editorial in a prestigious cardiology journal.

The academy’s book noted the numerous other studies from around the world that supported “a significant 25-30 percent increase in the risk of coronary heart disease associated with various exposures to secondhand smoke.”

The academy discussed in detail the thousands of chemicals that are found in tobacco smoke, noting that 85 percent of secondhand smoke is “side-stream smoke” emerging from the burning tip of the cigarette versus the “exhaled” mainstream smoke. It is this side-stream smoke that has the higher percentage of toxins associated with tobacco smoke. The toxicity of side-stream smoke also increases over time in a particular place, as shown in several studies.

It took us many years to realize the lethal effects of smoking and secondhand smoke. Our response to that has resulted in a decline in smoking and an associated decline in cancers in general, due to a decrease in in lung cancers each and every year over the past decade.

The American Lung Association tells us that all smoke is harmful to lung health. The ALA tells us that marijuana smoke has been shown to contain many of the same toxins, irritants and cancer causing agents as tobacco smoke. Even worse is the fact that marijuana smokers tend to inhale more deeply and hold their breath longer than cigarette smokers, which leads to a greater exposure to tar with each breath. The ALA notes that marijuana smoke does injure lung tissue and can cause lung problems in smokers, as well as affecting the smokers' immune systems.

Is there any reason to believe that the more toxic side-stream smoke from marijuana will not cause the same cardiac problems as the tobacco smoke mentioned above?

Will we be able to use the Denver “marijuana clubs” to determine how long it will take to recognize the heart and lung complications of marijuana smoke? Will we find out the financial costs to taxpayers who eventually must cover the staggering costs of the associated heart and lung ailments?

The ALA stated that “no one should be exposed to secondhand marijuana smoke. As with tobacco secondhand smoke, we won’t know how long it will take to learn of the health effects of secondhand marijuana smoke."

It took decades to realize the toxicity of secondhand cigarette smoke. It may not take as long to detect the toxicity of secondhand marijuana smoke or the inhalation of cannabis concentrates or liquids. One needs only to recognize the disastrous and sometimes lethal effects of e-cigarettes on our sensitive lung tissues.

Carl Bartecchi is a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.