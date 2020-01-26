Legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier used to take criticism from time to time from people who thought his teams unnecessarily ran up the score against opponents. When a reporter asked Spurrier about that once, he famously replied: “ It’s not my job to stop my team from scoring.”

It’s in that context that we have to view Parkview Medical Center’s recently announced plans to open a comprehensive cancer center at its main campus on the North Side and an orthopedic hospital in Pueblo West.

Parkview’s main competitor, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, recently went through a restructuring in which the hospital decided to discontinue certain services and concentrate its focus on others. Since cancer care and orthopedics are two of the areas St. Mary-Corwin chose to keep among its offerings, some people — including members of this editorial board — initially thought Parkview’s expansion plans might be a deliberate attempt to drive its rival out of business.

Leslie Barnes, Parkview’s president and chief executive officer, insisted that’s not the case. She told our board that the new cancer center and orthopedics hospital have been part of the hospital’s long-range plans for a while.

Barnes said Parkview just wants to provide the best service it can in those areas.

“This isn’t about St. Mary-Corwin,” Barnes said. “It’s about Parkview and our patients and physicians.”

She also pointed out that Parkview already was treating cancer and orthopedics patients before St. Mary-Corwin went through its restructuring.

“I can understand the appearance, but it’s not something we aren’t already doing today,” she said.

But so what if Parkview had decided to take direct aim at St. Mary-Corwin?

As we’ve written before, we think Pueblo is better served by having two strong hospitals that offer a variety of medical services. And competition in health care is generally good. Not only does competition help keep costs down, but it also provides an incentive for health care professionals to innovate and deliver services in better and more efficient ways.

That said, it’s not Parkview’s job to artificially prop up St. Mary-Corwin’s business model. In fact, if Parkview chose not to provide certain services because St. Mary-Corwin had staked a claim to them, then that would not be competition. It would be collusion.

Mike Cafasso, St. Mary-Corwin’s chief executive officer, said all the right things in the wake of Parkview’s announcement. He vowed that his hospital would continue to make substantial investments of its own in orthopedics and cancer care.

“Despite rumors and misinformation we see on a regular basis, we’re not going anywhere,” Cafasso said. “We’ve been here for 138 years and we will continue to provide great patient experience and great quality care, regardless of who else is in the market.”

To which we say: Bravo! St. Mary-Corwin isn’t some 98-pound weakling that lacks the means to fight back if Parkview kicks sand in its face. The hospital is part of Centura Health, a large regional health care system that has the resources to more than hold its own in the Pueblo market.

If Centura and St. Mary-Corwin choose not to make the investments necessary to remain competitive, then that is a business decision on their part. And no one should fault Parkview for trying to provide the best care possible for the people it serves.