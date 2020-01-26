Abel Tapia recently announced his candidacy to run for a seat on the Pueblo County Commission and in his announcement, he purports that the high turnover in county directors and the dismissal and public trashing of the former manager at Runyon Sports Complex over reporting and clerical errors is unjustified. He points to those issues as a sign of poor leadership and said that, if elected, he would handle things in county government differently. Since he brought up those two items, I believe the public should know some fine points about the issues.

Number one, Pueblo County’s 2018 Consolidated Annual Financial Report lays out the following facts: Pages 165 and 166 of the audit report, which can be found directly on the county’s website states: “A director-level manager at Pueblo County approved payments to a related party also considered an immediate family member without following county purchasing policies totaling $28,583. A purchase order was not issued and we were not able to obtain an approved contract for these services.”

That director-level manager was Abel Tapia’s son, Sean Tapia, who was previously the director of the facilities department at Pueblo County. I personally submitted a Colorado Open Records Act request to Pueblo County last year and even received copies of the checks themselves. The checks are numbered 324165, 331935, 333802, 334889, 336469, 336190, 337133, 337696, 338218, 339474, 339868 and 341526.

All checks were financial transactions between Sean Tapia, the director of facilities, and Anzuini Development LLC and were written without a county contract. The question is, how much does Abel Tapia know about the way his son skirted county policy and what would he have done as county commissioner to rectify the situation?

Number two, the findings of the audit also state on page 167: “Audit procedures identified two bank accounts that contained transactions that represented Runyon activity that had not been recorded in the books and records. The balance in these two accounts as of Jan. 1, 2018 was $33,359. Total deposits to these accounts during 2018 were $78,060, which appeared to represent primarily player fees collected related to several teams sponsored by Runyon. Withdrawals for 2018 totaled $77,73, of which $54,337 appeared to be team-related expenses. The remaining $23,400 in transactions were either personal expenses of the general manager or not supported by underlying documentation. Subsequently, the general manager agreed to and has reimbursed $22,550 to Runyon for the personal expenses and all unsupported transactions.”

Yet Abel Tapia claims that the Runyon manager’s dismissal over “clerical errors” was an unjustified action, so again, as county commissioner, what would he have done to rectify the situation?

The information I have cited in this guest column is based on true findings contained in the county's 2018 financial reports. They involve real taxpayer money and are available to anyone who would like to research them and may go a long way in explaining why Abel Tapia has suddenly decided to run against a candidate he once supported.

This primary election is about the real underbelly of politics at its worst, where negative political consequences await someone who simply is doing the right thing for the citizens of Pueblo County and who is actually working to fulfill his campaign promises. Hence, the choice in this primary race should be crystal clear to the community this go-round: Does Pueblo County want more of the underhanded corruption ingrained in local politics for years, or is it ready for better?

Remember, I ran against now-Commissioner Garrison Ortiz in 2016 thinking he couldn’t or wouldn’t change the political climate of Pueblo. I’m the first one to say, I was wrong. This election, I hope Pueblo County gets it correct again. I know who I’ll be voting for in this election.

Brian Mater is a local businessman who has been involved in Pueblo politics since 2013. Brian has run for public office in 2013 for the Pueblo City Council, in 2014 for state House of Representatives District 46, in 2015 for City Council, and against Garrison Ortiz in 2016 for Pueblo County Commission.