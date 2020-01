Two sides to everything

I read the article about the incident that happened with a staff member at Chavez Huerta K-12 Academy.

Yes, I agree that profanity is not allowed at any school but the school also needs to look into the behavior of the students. I'm sure if a video of how students behave at schools came out, some parents may be shocked. Just don't blame the staff but also look at student behavior.

Anthony Carbajal, Pueblo