Bill Thiebaut

In The Federalist No. 65, Alexander Hamilton wondered whether the U.S. Senate should assume a judicial character as a court for the trial of impeachments. Notably, he recognized a “well-constituted court” is desirable, but difficult to achieve. Hamilton asked: “Where else than in the Senate could have been found a tribunal sufficiently dignified or sufficiently independent?”

One qualification to the impeachment power of Congress is that impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives and conviction in the Senate are political penalties — removal of various federal officials from office and barring them from holding office in the future. Hamilton opined this is so as the nature of the offenses “relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself.”

Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution imposes another qualification: Impeachment is to be used against officials for gross misconduct in high office. Hamilton argued “The subjects of its jurisdiction (a 'well-constituted court') are those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust.”

Hamilton recognized the prosecution of impeachable offenses “will seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community and to divide it into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused.” He was prescient when he warned “there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”

As Hamilton pointed out, the model of the Senate as the tribunal of impeachments was borrowed from Great Britain, where the House of Commons originated inquiries of impeachment and the House of Lords “decided upon it.” Notably, when the Constitution was adopted, several states followed this model.

For example, Colorado’s Constitution in Article XIII assigns to the state House of Representatives the right of accusing and to the state Senate the right of judging “and when sitting for that purpose, the senators shall be upon oath or affirmation to do justice according to law and evidence.”

Hamilton argued: “The delicacy and magnitude of a trust which so deeply concerns the political reputation and existence of every man engaged in the administration of public affairs” points to the Senate as the “most fit depositary of this important trust.”

The U.S. Supreme Court was discounted by Hamilton as a trial tribunal for impeachments as the discretion which a court of impeachments has “forbids the commitment of the trust to a small number of persons.” Additionally, federal officials who have been impeached and convicted would be “liable to prosecution and punishment in the ordinary course of law” so “making the same persons judges in both cases” treads upon federal officials' due process rights after removal from office.

Other than allowing the chief justice to preside at the trial, Hamilton was not persuaded by the idea of forming a court of impeachments by uniting the Supreme Court and the Senate.

Nor was Hamilton convinced that it would be desirable to compose “the court for the trial of impeachments, of persons wholly distinct from the other” branches of government. This approach would either consist of numerous “permanent officers” or “officers of the state governments” and would “increase the complexity of the political machine, and … add a new spring to the government, the utility of which would at best be questionable.”

In The Federalist No. 66, Hamilton answered specific objections in having the Senate designated as the court of impeachments. He didn't think that arrangement impeded the separation of powers among the branches of government, including within the legislative branch. The strength of the Senate is that it is not an accuser, but a judge who “guards against the danger of persecution, from the prevalency of a factious spirit in either” branch of the legislature.

Moreover, conviction must be on two-thirds vote by members present in the Senate.

Hamilton dismissed the objection that the Senate would gain excessive power by noting the House “possesses the sole right of instituting impeachments.” Hamilton asked: “Is not this a complete counterbalance to that of determining them?”

Now we ask: In the trial of President Donald Trump, has our Senate executed its role with the fidelity imposed upon it by Hamilton in The Federalist No. 65: “To feel confidence enough in its own situation, to preserve, unawed and uninfluenced, the necessary impartiality between an individual accused and the representatives of the people, his accusers”?

Bill Thiebaut served in the Colorado General Assembly from 1987 to 2002 was the Senate Majority Leader from 2000 to 2002. He served as Pueblo district attorney from 2005 to 2012 and is the chair of the Transportation Commission of Colorado. He has served for more than 30 years as an adjunct faculty member in the political science department at Colorado State University-Pueblo.