As the old song says, you’ve got to accentuate the positive. Pueblo city and county officials acknowledged as much during a news conference at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library last week.

They were there to announce the city and county governments' plan to pool their resources on a marketing campaign that will be geared toward casting Pueblo in a positive light in the eyes of residents, visitors and current and potential business investors.

The total cost of the campaign is expected to be $100,000, with the city and county government each contributing half of that amount. The Pueblo City Council is expected to vote on its share of the funding at Monday’s meeting.

Assuming there are no hitches in getting the funding approved, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce would administer the program, relying on local communications firms to create content aimed at enhancing Pueblo’s image.

The content might include stories, photos, videos and other information that would be posted in places such as the ChoosePueblo.com website and the Pueblo Proud Facebook page.

“Pueblo has a great story to tell,” Mayor Nick Gradisar said. “By engaging our citizens and organizations with relevant and up-to-date content, we can continue to share our success with the world.”

Pueblo County Commission Chairman Garrison Ortiz expressed similar sentiments.

“We are excited to invest in fresh local content that our entire community can benefit from,” Ortiz said. “Sharing our stories helps residents and organizations become advocates that will continue to grow our community and build awareness to those looking to make Pueblo their home.”

All of this sounds wonderful, if perhaps a bit overdue.

Going back to the song analogy, Pueblo has a lot of negative to eliminate. Some of our neighbors in Colorado seem to take great pleasure in looking down their noses at Pueblo, maybe to take their minds off the shortcomings within their own communities.

Beyond just putting some positive messages in places where people who know where to look can find them, it would be great to see an aggressive campaign that took the fight directly to the haters.

If, for example, a media outlet reported that Pueblo’s per-capita murder rate was the highest in the state, it would be helpful to have someone directly respond in the same media outlet. A response might point out differences in the way crimes are reported from city to city. Or it might note how many of Pueblo’s homicides involved people who knew each other, as opposed to being crimes in which victims were picked at random.

That would take some amount of vigilance and effort. To be honest, that kind of campaign might require more resources than the city and county could get through a $100,000 investment. But it would be better than the alternative, which is to ignore negative messaging and hope no one will notice it.

In a perfect world, people wouldn’t form negative opinions about our community based on one article they see on a website somewhere. They would do their homework and find out if the points made in that article really were valid.

Unfortunately, the world in which we live isn’t perfect. So community leaders should make an investment in enhancing and protecting Pueblo’s public image.

The marketing campaign announced last week might not completely fulfill that mission, but it’s a good place to start.