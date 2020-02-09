Pueblo’s government utility takeover plan continues to grow in size and scope, making it more risky, costly and contentious.

Originally, Pueblo planned for a public electric utility to serve city customers only — but not all of them, because that was too complicated and expensive. The next version of the plan was a public utility with distribution assets only, not generation and transmission, serving customers throughout Pueblo County.

Now, we’re on Government Takeover 3.0 — an electric utility run by the Pueblo Board of Water Works, with a new regional distribution authority offering service throughout Southern Colorado, a new regional power authority and the seizure of our Pueblo Airport Generating Station, wind farms and transmission lines, as well as the poles, wires and substations we use to serve customers today.

The water board does a great job of delivering water to the people of Pueblo and it's been a valued Black Hills Energy customer. But running a water utility is nothing like running an electric utility. They are very different businesses.

Having the board spearhead the takeover attempt doesn’t make it more likely to succeed. It just spreads the costs and risks to an additional government entity, while ultimately leaving Pueblo residents stuck with the bill.

Government Takeover 3.0 raises some important questions.

Do the people of Pueblo want to give the water board a blank check? The city ordinance authorizing the board to attempt to seize our assets sets no limits on what the takeover may cost.

In the May 5 special election, Pueblo voters will be asked to approve the acquisition of Black Hills assets without knowing the pricetag. The city’s feasibility study says the cost will be $561 to $868 million, but that doesn’t include generation and transmission. The ultimate cost will be determined through the condemnation process, which likely will take years. It’s a blank check for the water board.

Where will the water board get the money to fund the takeover? The board expects to spend $10 million to cover legal costs and other takeover expenses. Boulder has spent $23 million so far for attorneys, engineers and staff in its 10-year government takeover quest, and expects to spend $30 million before going back to taxpayers to ask for more money.

The Pueblo water board’s takeover plan is far more complex. What happens if takeover expenses are even higher? Where is the money coming from? If the water board can find an extra $10 million, shouldn’t those funds be used to reduce water rates for customers?

No utility, not even a public utility, provides service for free. Public information shows that across all accounts, the water board has a five-year average service shut-off rate of 9.37 percent for non-payment, higher than Black Hills Energy. We also offer better options for customers having payment trouble, including additional time to pay and more convenient options for reconnecting service.

Lower rates have been the driving force behind this conversation. The water board has increased rates 32 times in the last 38 years. Rates have increased about 25 percent over the past eight years alone, nearly 5 percent higher than the increase in the Consumer Price Index. The water board’s rates and policies don’t represent a kinder, gentler approach and, unlike Black Hills, the board doesn’t have to answer to the Public Utilities Commission. There’s no oversight or accountability.

The proposed agreement we’re offering provides $300 million to $500 million in value for Pueblo and Southern Colorado over the next 10 to 20 years, including customer savings of $117 million to $284 million. This will do more to lower customer bills than a rate reduction.

We did not develop this agreement in a vacuum. It’s the result of meetings with Mayor Nick Gradisar and City Council President Dennis Flores over several months, almost from the first day of the mayor’s administration. It reflects several specific requests from the mayor, including $2.6 million for lighting enhancements to improve safety and extend use of city parks, playgrounds and public areas.

The people of Pueblo have a choice — a proposal for collaboration and partnership that will save customers money, valued at $300 to $500 million, or the costly, risky Government Takeover 3.0 with the water board, which will result in years of contentious litigation and a waste of taxpayer and water board customer money.

We’re preparing to take our case to the voters between now and May 5. Our proposal represents a better path for Pueblo.

Vance Crocker is vice president for Black Hills Energy Colorado Electric.