Sometimes opportunity presents itself in less-than-obvious places. As was the case when Amazon recently announced plans to open a distribution and sorting center at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The Seattle-based company plans to build a 4 million-square-foot building on property it purchased in the Peak Innovation Park, which is located near the airport. When the center opens sometime in the early to middle part of next year, it’s expected to employ more than 1,000 people in a variety of sorting and shipping jobs.

A big win for Colorado Springs, no doubt. The Colorado Springs Gazette ran an article over the weekend talking about how the distribution center is one in a string of upcoming developments that could help the business park where it’s located live up to its potential.

But the center could benefit job seekers living in the Pueblo area, too.

Consider this: The jobs at the new Amazon center are expected to start at wages around $15 per hour. That works out to a little more than $31,000 per year.

The Gazette also ran an editorial last weekend titled, “Don’t let our city become too elite.” In this context, “too elite” was a more gentle way of saying “overpriced.”

The editorial noted that Colorado Springs ranked second last month in Apartment List’s ranking of cities with the highest rent increases. Also, the editorial noted that the National Association of Realtors ranked Colorado Springs 26th among the 180 markets with the highest home prices.

According to the editorial, the median price of a single-family home in Colorado Springs rose to $322,200 in the fourth quarter of last year, an increase of 5 percent over the same period the year before.

OK, now consider that financial advisers generally say people should spend no more than 28 percent of their gross income on housing payments.

In other words, the math just doesn’t seem like it would work for most people who want to live in Colorado Springs on the type of wages Amazon is planning to pay. But it could work if you happen to live in Pueblo.

Driving back and forth from Pueblo to Colorado Springs wouldn’t be the easiest commute in the world, but it’s manageable. And while working in a package distribution center might not fit a lot of people’s definition of a dream job, it’s honest labor for a reputable company at a rate that’s above the state’s minimum wage.

When community leaders talk about bringing more economic development to Pueblo, they generally are referring to higher-paying skilled positions. Which makes sense as an overall strategy. But it also would be beneficial to create some opportunities for local residents who might not meet the hiring criteria for higher-paying jobs.

City and county officials should reach out to Amazon to see if there’s a possibility of holding at least one job fair, and maybe several, and doing other outreach in the Pueblo area when the company starts filling positions at the distribution center.

From Pueblo’s perspective, it would be better if the center were under construction here instead of Colorado Springs. However, with more than 1,000 jobs to be filled, there’s certainly a chance for a significant number of local residents to profit from this situation.