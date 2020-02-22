Now that Black Hills Energy’s efforts to charm the city with incentives have failed, the company has taken a new tack by criticizing the city’s choice to explore other ways to provide power for our community.

Consider the franchise agreement between Black Hills and the city, signed in 2010. Article 13.1A states; “The City expressly reserves (i) the right to engage in the production of electric power, (ii) the right to exercise its Constitutional power to create and operate a municipal utility under applicable law and to, thereafter, exercise the rights of a municipal utility including, but not limited to, the right to purchase wholesale power.”

Colorado statutes expressly grant the right and responsibility for the provision of electric power to the municipality (CRS 31-15-707) and the city is authorized to enter into and exit a franchise (at certain points) at its discretion if that is the will of the people. Black Hills is ignoring this part of its franchise agreement and now is calling the city’s efforts a “government takeover.”

It is unfortunate that when companies become desperate, they begin to say and do desperate things. The use of this term “government takeover” invokes images of a federal government takeover of health care or student loans — issues that have polarized the nation. Public power is not a partisan issue like that. Cities already have the authority and responsibility to provide electric power to their citizens. There is nothing for the government to take over.

A better way to describe our situation is that the people of Pueblo are taking back our power from a large, profit-driven, out-of-state, corporate monopoly. So don’t be fooled by Black Hills’ effort to brand the public power movement as a liberal plot. Remember too that the company is regulated by a government entity, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

Since Black Hills has become our power provider, it has been very effective with raising rates, surcharges, demand charges and creating capital improvements like the airport generating station. Our electric bills are among the highest along the Colorado Front Range. All of these financial burdens have been imposed on the ratepayers in our area.

In its effort to mislead the public, Black Hills created a graph to show how our rates basically have stayed the same since 2012. What Black Hills officials have not shown us is how much they increased our rates between 2008 and 2012. If you add in 2008 to 2012, Black Hills’ revenues have gone up 57 percent, while the number of customers has gone up percent.

Our main relief from Black Hills' rate increase came after the Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing in Pueblo in 2016 that attracted 500-plus angry citizens. After that event and through her ongoing efforts, PUC Commissioner Frances Koncijla managed to lead the effort to dampen further increases in the company's very high energy bills.

It was also in August of 2017 that the City Council was informed by Black Hills that the upgraded LED street lights installed in 2016 would cost the city an additional $338,000 per year that was not mentioned in the original agreement. As a consequence, the shocked council members unanimously voted to study taking the “off ramp” away from Black Hills in 2020.

The “government takeover” ad campaign is a glaring example of the company's attempt to hang onto its franchise by lying to its ratepayers. Company officials have shown where their values are. Where is the accountability? What are the consequences for attempting to mislead the public?

The rule of law still applies in Pueblo. Some would say that a lawsuit is in order to bring Black Hills back in line for not honoring Article 13.1A. Instead of honoring the franchise agreement, Black Hills is fighting this article without even addressing it. It feels like whatever trust that Black Hills has attempted to garner with our community has evaporated.

As citizens and ratepayers, we can choose to be victims to the lies or we can stand up for the truth. Now that the City Council has voted unanimously to let the people vote May 5 on whether to take the off ramp, the choice is ours.

Michael Wenzl is a 25-year Pueblo resident who wants the best for our community now and for generations to come.