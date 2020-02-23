If you are like me, you may have read last Sunday’s guest column by Sal Pace and were left scratching your head and feeling a bit skeptical. Pace’s column criticized Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and defended his own antics, and those of former Pueblo County department director Sean Tapia.

As a two-term city councilman who has studied my share of financial audits, I can’t remember reading a more interesting report after reviewing Pueblo County’s recent independent audit. This one contains more palace intrigue than the entire last season of Game of Thrones.

To understand what’s going on behind the scenes, we must go back in time to examine the hotly debated "YES Baseball" 1A projects. It became a tale of two audit findings that shook the county to its core.

The first finding relates to “a director-level manager at Pueblo County who approved payments to a related party also considered an immediate family member without following county purchasing policies, totaling $28,583. A purchase order was not issued and we auditors were not able to obtain an approved contract for these services and to top it all, these specific expenditures were recorded in the excise tax fund incorrectly.”

The second finding “totaled of $339,939 in expenditures that were recorded in the marijuana excise tax fund and did not meet the criteria established by the voters. These specific expenditures are related to 1A projects that are to be funded by future excess property tax revenues, approved by a different voter ballot initiative.” In other words, Pueblo voters approved a list of specific projects that were to be funded by marijuana excise taxes, but based on the audit report, these funds were improperly used to pay for other things, such as hiring consultants for the 1A and YES baseball projects.

How could this be? After all, Pace’s column said they did nothing wrong and challenged the independent audit results.

So why is this information relevant in the Democratic primary race for county commissioner? It is relevant because Abel Tapia has been out defending his son’s actions as a department director. He even went so far as to chastise Commissioner Ortiz during his campaign announcement for daring to disrupt the status quo within the county government.

He called out Garrison Ortiz for creating an unstable environment where several Pueblo County department directors had left their jobs. Thankfully for the rest of us hard-working taxpayers who are not buying this story, it’s a new day at the courthouse as Commissioners Ortiz and Chris Wiseman bravely address a laundry list of financial corrective actions detailed in the audit.

It was time for a house cleaning that shook out all the remaining ghosts and cobwebs left behind by Pace that were still hanging about the halls and walls. Ortiz and Wiseman should be commended for taking fast actions to address these legacy issues. When you couple all this with the shenanigans at Runyon Field, one begins to understand the magnitude of problems and why a cleaning was necessary.

Unfortunately, Abel Tapia stated that he was opposed to such actions during his announcement. That statement means that he is ill equipped to do what’s necessary to clean up the county government when it needs it the most. Pueblo cannot afford to elect county officials who would conveniently look the other way and allow their family members to receive preferential treatment.

I believe the former state senator’s sudden return to politics is more about his own pride as he angrily seeks to get back at those who dared challenge the actions of his son. In my view, his entrance into the race is about settling family scores with Ortiz after the commissioners dealt with the improprieties called out in the audit report.

I believe that Pueblo voters will agree that that seeking revenge is never a good reason to run for public office.

As for Ortiz, he is doing an outstanding and ethical job as our county commissioner. He showed his leadership by standing up with me to ask tough questions and expose the details being kept hidden from the public regarding Pace’s YES baseball project.

Ortiz has my support and my endorsement for reelection. Pueblo needs more young dynamic leaders like him who absolutely know right from wrong. Please join me in voting for Ortiz for reelection as a Pueblo County commissioner. He has earned our support and should be reelected to this important position.

Chris Nicoll served two terms on Pueblo City Council. He served as the City Council president in 2018. Nicoll currently works in the field of cybersecurity in the defense industry.