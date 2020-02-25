The Pueblo City Council approved some changes Monday to the ballot language for a referendum on whether the city should end its contract with Black Hills Energy and set up its own government-run utility company.

The changes were made in response to a lawsuit filed by two local residents. And while City Attorney Dan Kogovsek said the changes weren’t legally required, the council decided to go ahead and make them anyway in order to keep everything on schedule for a May 5 special election date.

In truth, it wouldn’t have mattered if the city had decided to fight over the ballot language changes in court. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit already have proven their point.

They were bringing attention to the fact that if the referendum passes and the Pueblo Board of Water Works becomes the lead agency in charge of providing electric service to local residents, then the board will be exempt from the restrictions of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

If that sounds troubling, it is. TABOR, as it’s commonly known, requires a public referendum before any tax increase can be approved. But the water board doesn’t raise revenue through taxes; it does so with utility rate increases.

It gets even sketchier from there. If Pueblo Water were a private utility company, then it would be regulated by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. So any rate increases would require the PUC’s approval. But because Pueblo Water is a part of city government, its rate increases aren’t subject to PUC review.

So if voters agree to let Pueblo Water take over the electric service, the water board theoretically could raise utility rates as much and as often as it wants.

Oh, Pueblo Water officials say they wouldn’t do that. They say they wouldn’t need to do that because they’ll be able to both acquire Black Hills’ assets and operate the electric utility for less than it’s currently costing Black Hills just to operate the utility.

Where will the money to buy those assets, which could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars, come from? Pueblo Water says it can finance those purchases within its existing debt structure without raising rates.

At this point, we’re skeptical about that. As we mentioned in an editorial a few days ago, we’re concerned that Pueblo Water officials have seriously underestimated the amount of time and money they will need to spend on legal issues required to make a transition like this happen.

While the legal expenses are significant, they represent only the tip of the iceberg as far as the total costs of this enterprise go.

We realize some people in the community are ready to chase Black Hills out of town with torches and pitchforks, regardless of what the potential consequences might be. If that’s the will of the voters, then so be it. But people should cast their ballots with their eyes wide open, with full awareness of the risks involved.

Approving the referendum essentially would give Pueblo Water a blank check to spend as much as necessary to make this project happen. And no amount of legal mumbo-jumbo can hide that fact.