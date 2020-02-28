Resource-saving techniques

best way to combat climate change

In the Feb. 23 Sunday Chieftain, Gary Wockner's column, "Curbing U.S. population growth to fight climate change," he stated that the United States is the foremost energy-using country in the world and that Americans are highly responsible for climate change (basically what he said). He suggests we limit having more children to combat this.

However, later in his column, he admits that the U.S. is growing mainly due to immigration. So, I suggest, to combat climate change and curb population in the U.S., let's close our borders. No more immigrants, no more population growth, less impact on climate change. (I'm joking, of course, but you see how this argument is nonsensical in the beginning.)

How about just implementing resource-saving techniques — turn off the water when not actually using it to wash off soap, shampoo or toothpaste; make efficient use of errand-running (a circular pattern rather than star-shaped, perhaps?); recycle what can be recycled; don't use paper towels to wipe up messes, use a reusable dishcloth that you can wash out; use a water bottle instead of plastic bottled water (way less expensive, too); all kinds of other ways to use less energy/resources. Think smart and help save the planet — without having to limit the blessing of children (or legal immigrants).

Kimberly Whitney, Pueblo

Open discussions for

passenger rail service

Bravo to Blake Fontenay for his opinion piece, "Don't stay in your lane," in the Feb. 23 Sunday Chieftain.

He absolutely is correct that our leaders should be having frequent and open discussions about the future of passenger rail service through Pueblo. Passenger rail service would be a boon for Pueblo on many fronts, including increase tourism, decreased Interstate-25 traffic jams, decreased automotive accidents, decreased road maintenance and increased ease of access to other Front Range communities.

My husband commutes to Denver for business at least once a week, and he would be trilled to take a passenger train instead. My son is looking into higher education options in the Denver area, and a passenger train would make visits easier. A passenger rail from Santa Fe, New Mexico, through Fort Collins would offer exciting and expansive experiences for residents along the route, in addition to significant economic development, and Pueblo would be right in the middle.

Amy Pelz, Pueblo

Anti-Trump purge begins

President Donald Trump now has notified all federal agencies to "identify" and root out" all anti-Trumpers. So the purge begins. Where will it end? And will that be a Trump deep state? Where are the patriots?

Rev. Michael Domangue, Silver Cliff