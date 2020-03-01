The Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center is preparing for a major photographic exhibition in the summer of 2021 titled, Fragile Waters, curated by Jeanne Falk Adams, the daughter-in-law of the world renowned 20th century photographer Ansel Adams. It includes black-and-white photographs of Ansel Adams, Ernest Brooks II and Dorothy Kerper Monnelly.

All are recognized as major photographers. Fragile Waters is an art and science response to the tragic British Petroleum Deep Water Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico and the remediation efforts.

Jeanne Falk Adams and her husband, Michael Adams, live in the former home and studio of Ansel Adams and have extensive knowledge of the life and works of Ansel Adams. Jeanne Falk Adams is tailoring this iteration of Fragile Waters specifically for the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center. She hopes to include a small exhibit focusing on water in the arid West, the Rio Grande and Colorado Rivers and their tributaries. The exhibition will open to the public June 6, 2021 and run until Oct. 31, 2021.

Fragile Waters was first developed by Jeanne Falk Adams in 2011 and toured to seven venues across the country. The exhibit was seen by about 250,000 visitors. As chief executive officer of the arts center, I reached out to her in 2018 to see if the exhibition was still available. (In 2016, an exhibition of photographs by Ansel Adams, Ansel Adams: Classic Images, owned by Anne Adams Helms, was well received in Pueblo in 2016. When I was CEO of a museum in central Illinois, I met Helms and became acquainted with Jeanne Falk Adams.)

Water is crucial to the southwestern region of the United States. Fragile Waters, an exhibition with such prominent photographers and focused on water, had all the right ingredients for the arts center to pursue.

In a statement about the exhibit, Falk-Adams said: “These artists communicate the beauty and vitality of water in the landscape, focusing on nature and engaging the viewer in affirming the intrinsic aesthetic, emotional and life-giving value of water.” During our discussion about the creation of the exhibit, she talked of several books she has been reading in preparation for the additional small exhibit for the arts and center (written since she curated Fragile Waters), such as Blue Mind by Wallace J. Nichols; Erosion, Essays of Undoing, by Terry Tempest Williams; Down River, into the Future of Water in the West by Heather Hansman; and The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California by Mark Arax.

In preparations for this exhibit, I had the opportunity to visit with Adams in Carmel Highlands, Calif. During the five-day visit, Adams was quite clear about her passion for the topic of water and her use of thought- provoking photographs by these photographers to invite viewers to be inspired and contemplate water.

In the wall text that will accompany the exhibit, Adams stated: “Water is in crisis. Extreme weather events, aquifer depletion, ownership (water rights), access, toxic contaminants, fracking, plastic ingestion, floods, desertification, population growth and rising seawater impact the world’s urbanized deltas, etc., and will become more persistent issues.”

Her focus in Fragile Waters is beauty in nature, light, vision and design relating to water, seen through the eyes and hearts of three artists. Captions include poetry, science and literature, evoking a fresh sensitivity and emotional connection to water on this planet Earth.

To further enhance the exhibit, Jeanne Falk Adams will lend several mural-sized Ansel Adams images from their personal collection. Ansel Adams and Polaroid created 16 unique teaching panels, including Adams’ own original photographs to explain the Polaroid process and general concepts of photography.

This will be the first public display of these teaching panels. Their addition adds a dimension of Ansel Adams and his love of teaching and creative art photography that is not well known.

Jim Richerson is the chief executive officer of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.