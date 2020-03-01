At the rate things are going, the Pueblo City-County Library District is going to need a bigger trophy case. The Library Journal recently recognized the district as one of nine Colorado recipients of its Star Library Award. The journal, a 144-year-old trade publication for librarians, presents the awards to exceptional libraries throughout the country.

Nationwide, 261 libraries received the recognition this year, out of more than 6,000 that were eligible.

This is only the latest in a series of honors our library district has received over the last couple of years. And in our view, singing the district’s praises never gets old.

Remember that it was only just a few months ago that Pueblo County residents had to vote up or down on a referendum to keep the district’s funding intact so it could continue the good work it does in our community. Thankfully, the verdict voters rendered was “up.”

Of course, what really matters is the number and quality of the services and programs the district provides to its citizens. But if it weren’t doing a good job in that regard, the district wouldn’t be winning all of these awards. This should make us all feel better about the relatively small amount of tax money we invest to support the library system.

So are we tired of winning yet? Not even close.