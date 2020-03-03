Abel Tapia for county commissioner

In 2018, all program funding at Runyon Field was cut on a whim, some might say a fit, by the three county commissioners. While one proposed the cut, we all know that the other two could have stuck up for Pueblo kids. I believe that was the first time in years, if ever, that money was cut from over 3,000 Pueblo kids. Now they want to jump on the bandwagon because there is a lot of 1A money available to make Runyon Field, the center of the sports community.

For those of us who have been involved at Runyon for years, who are down there every year and see what has been accomplished, we know it always has been the showpiece of Pueblo. More fields, yes, build them. Indoor facility, yes, it will be used. But for those who know, these are not new ideas that just came up when Mr. Ortiz said he wanted to go in a new direction. He could have jumped on the bandwagon much earlier and shown his face throughout the summer seasons and stuck up for kids instead of playing politics.

Also, let’s not forget that softball finally has found a home and grown under the past Runyon leadership. Abel Tapia has a proven track record of success and always has been a supporter of Runyon Field, long before 1A money was available. He is champion for Pueblo’s youth, which is why I support his candidacy for county commissioner.

Kevin Cover, Pueblo

Give support to PSAS

This letter in response to the recent articles about Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences.

I was disheartened to read the articles in the Pueblo Chieftain about PSAS. As a longtime Pueblo educator, with some of my experience teaching at PSAS and later as a board member there, I understand firsthand the hard work, time and dedication necessary for building and growing a high-quality charter school.

For years, PSAS has been a shining example of an excellent charter school — even being recognized by the Colorado Department of Education. And now, at a time when support and encouragement are needed, this school is being unfairly and publicly attacked. Nothing in the two articles I read mentioned PSAS’ 26-year, stellar reputation for school choice in this city.

I understand that there are problems that need to be addressed, but to lay the blame in only one place (the board) or with only one person (the interim executive director) is an oversimplification of the issues at hand. And those issues should be addressed within the PSAS family, not brought before a public school board.

It is my hope that instead of criticism, we will as a community offer support to this school while the current problems are being resolved, so that PSAS can resume doing what it does best: providing an excellent educational opportunity for Pueblo’s future generations.

Sara McKinsey, Pueblo