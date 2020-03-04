Public Power doubters off target

George Rivera in his letter of Feb. 13 warns that the new electric utility to be set up and supervised by Pueblo’s Board of Water Works won’t operate under TABOR — Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Therefore, Rivera says, “voter approval would not be needed for electricity rate increases.”

First, the Water Board is elected; if they raise electric rates unreasonably, you can vote them out. Second, you can’t vote Black Hills Energy out if they raise rates unreasonably … except one time. In the May 5 special election, you can vote for public power.

Finally, it’s a good thing to have the new electric utility excluded from TABOR controls; that way, the linemen who keep your power on won’t have to take a major pay cut. Under TABOR, such a pay cut would be part of the deal.

More recently in his Feb. 26 letter, Rivera pointed to a natural gas hedging plan that cost ratepayers $31 million. He blamed the Public Utilities Commission, not Black Hills. But if Pueblo votes to set up a public power utility on May 5, the PUC no longer will oversee Pueblo’s electric utility; Puebloans will.

Finally, David Singh in his Feb. 13 letter worries the new utility won’t have the expertise needed to buy bulk power at rates lower than Black Hills charges. While the charter amendment doesn’t spell it out, Pueblo Water has indicated it will work with a professional wholesale power provider. Eight such groups submitted competitive bids to the city’s consultant. They should save ratepayers many millions every year.

Marti Osborn, Pueblo

Opinion change on death penalty

As a Christian for over 50 years, I've believed in the right to life and the death penalty. My belief in the death penalty was based on the Old Testament statements "an eye for an eye" and the penalty for murder and adultery was death. Two things have caused me to change my mind about the death penalty and I strongly support our legislative efforts to abolish the death penalty.

The first is my reading of John Goldingay's "For Everyone Commentary Series on the Old Testament" in which this scholar and teacher of the Old Testament notes that there are examples in both the Old Testament (King David) and the New Testament (woman who committed adultery) as well as examples in the culture of the Jews who such persons were not punished in accordance with the strict Jewish law.

The second was my watching the movie "Mercy." This movie, based on a true story, convinced me that there are people on death row who are there because of bias and prejudice in our modern culture. Many of whom are of African-American descent. No one should be punished by death for something they did not do. While I acknowledge that there are people who truly are evil and deserve death, I think we as a culture should let God alone deal with them.

Donald Banner, Pueblo