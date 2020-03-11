So much for the days when people could dismiss concerns about the coronavirus with light hearted jokes about not drinking Corona beer. Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday, putting the state’s official seal on the seriousness of the situation.

That doesn’t mean that the Colorado National Guard will be enforcing martial law or that residents should start preparing for Armageddon. It simply means that state officials are trying to take some reasonable steps to minimize the impact of the disease.

Emphasis on the word “reasonable.” Polis didn’t suggest that we should abandon all hope and retreat into underground bunkers. Rather, the governor said he would look at ways to provide financial compensation for people who need to stay at home to avoid spreading illness to others. And he promised to make medical testing more accessible for people who might need it. And people over age 65 temporarily will be allowed to renew their drivers' licenses online instead of visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office.

All sensible, measured responses.

Nowhere in the governor’s words was there a call for healthy people who are showing no signs of infection to rush to their doctors’ offices, demanding tests to give them peace of mind. Nor was there an endorsement of some of the other things anxiety-ridden people are doing, a few of which are downright goofy.

Senate President Leroy Garcia, a practicing paramedic, struck the right tone when he suggested that people go about their normal routines, with a few extra precautions.

These precautions include washing hands often and thoroughly, which grown adults should have known to do long before the coronavirus reached our borders. And trying not to repeatedly touch your faces, which is one way many types of viruses are spread. And if you’re feeling sick, stay home from work.

These aren’t different from the steps people always should follow during cold and flu season. They’re just common sense.

We can’t say common sense is guiding the people who feel the need to purchase every bottle of hand soap and sanitizer they see. If you stockpile those types of supplies so your neighbors can’t find them, aren’t you just exposing them to greater risk of infection? And if your neighbors become infected, doesn’t that put you at greater risk of infection in the long run? Think it through.

Another phenomena we see happening is that some people are blaming “the media” for causing panic. Wrong. Without the media, people would know nothing about this virus or the precautions that can help prevent its spread. People should be grateful the media gives them access to that potentially live-saving information.

Yes, there are a lot of sources of information available on the media — and not all of them are 100 percent reliable. In this information age, it’s especially important to consider the source.

However, if you choose to take your virus prevention tips from your friends on Facebook instead of trained health care professionals, then that’s on you and not the big, bad media.

We’re going to make it through this. If we’re lucky, with no more than a few inconveniences along the way. There’s an old saying that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Another saying that applies here is an ounce of perspective is worth a pound of panic.