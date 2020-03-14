Mental toughness and getting into the flow are terms and concepts normally applied to athletes.

Basketball anecdotes about Kobe Bryant describe his mental and physical toughness. Kobe was the go-to guy when his team needed a final bucket to win. On the big stage, we all know about other mentally tough, talented athletes who can take control of an athletic contest during critical moments.

I developed and taught sport psychology courses where I narrowly applied those terms to athletes. I argued then, as I do now, that those sports-related terms are far more general and applicable in other domains of human performance. For example, in a recent correspondence, my granddaughter complained about making some “stupid mistakes” during a chemistry exam. “I’m an awful test taker,” she said.

My granddaughter is not an awful test taker, but I’ll bet she, like most students when challenged with tests, gets nervous. Stupid mistakes more readily occur when anxiety is elevated. My granddaughter will benefit from some mental toughness training and by learning how to get into the flow of taking college examinations.

Suppose Tom Brady was not a great quarterback, but a great classical guitarist. He would not be performing in Foxboro, Mass., with 10 teammates on the field at any given time. He would be by himself performing in some famous music hall. No one performs in Foxboro or on the stage of famous music halls without being mentally tough. In Foxboro, Brady will call a scripted-first series of plays while trying to get into the flow of the game. On the concert stage, Brady the guitarist would play a very standard first piece while trying to get into the flow of his recital. Both Bradys would be attempting to maintain muscle relaxation as the difficulty of game series or concert pieces increased in difficulty.

The good news is that you do not need to be a Tom Brady or a Kobe Bryant to be mentally tough. I believe that my granddaughter will become mentally tougher after she improves her test preparation methods. Students might want to increase the rigor of their study and try not skimming over difficult material. With computer technology, practice test sites are available that would allow them to utilize relaxation techniques during repeated testing. Students also might want to consider the parsing of their study with more review sessions between bouts of new learning. If you want to reduce performance anxiety, then learn to like what you are doing and become increasingly more confident in your preparation.

Keep in mind that motivated performers are all attempting to get better at what they do. In general, most performers get nervous on game day, but know that once the ball is in play, their pregame (or pre-test) jitters will dissipate as they strive to get into the flow of their performances. When all is said and done, sports contests are won or lost, concerts come and go, and tests are given and scored. Life goes on. Performers return to their practice venues and continue to work on their mental toughness and preparation. Their performances are not a matter of life and death.

There is another subset of performance anxiety where performers rigorously train, but only perform in practice. Consider mentally tough fighter pilots and astronauts who rigorously train for missions that never occur. Their job is always to be ready. However, police officers, trauma surgeons and firemen often are called upon to perform in critical situations where life and death are outcomes. In some cases, negative results from their interventions are attributed to performance anxiety.

In summary, mental toughness and flow training are situation-specific. People who are mentally tough on the athletic field are not necessarily tough when speaking from a podium. Athletes and other performers get into the flow of their performances because they like what they are doing and are confident and optimistic about their eventual success. People who are on the front line of protecting us often fear being called upon to do what they have trained for because they have had limited opportunities for practice.

Fortunately, new technology, changing some rules of engagement and providing multiple levels of simulation training may create training opportunities that could lower the likelihood of future performance errors in high anxiety situations.

Richard Krinsky and his wife, Suzanne, are both emeriti professors from Colorado State University-Pueblo. Richard has spent more than 25 years recruiting and training world class racquetball players, many who are models of mental toughness in that sport. The Krinskys live in Pueblo West with a couple of cats and a hard-to-train Blue Heeler.