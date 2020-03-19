The man already has stated that he is better than Abraham Lincoln and now I assume he compares himself to the Democratic President FDR.

My opinion is that we compare him to the lesser regarded Woodrow Wilson. Wilson was a true wartime president, World War I, who also along with the war was confronting the Spanish Flu. I don't recall reading historical accounts of President Wilson referring himself as also fighting a Spanish Flu War. A two-time war president.

Trump is not a wartime president and cannot even compare to President Wilson.

Alan Brown, Canon City