Now is the time

Several doubters about the ballot question 2A ask: “Why not wait until the franchise agreement with Black Hills expires in 10 years, then get a better deal?”

Answer: The franchise agreement does not deal with the most important issue —rates. Or specifically, the need to lower rates in Pueblo.

Rates are set during legal battles up in Denver at the Public Utilities Commission, where Pueblo is always outnumbered and outgunned by Black Hills’ corporate attorneys.

The real answer: Take local control by moving the entire decision-making operation here to Pueblo and setting rates with community input.

Some say: “Why would we vote to move away from Black Hills when we don’t know the price tag?”

Answer: This is a chicken-and-the-egg deal. We have an upper boundary number from the city’s consultants -- $858 million— that Pueblo’s Water Board insists is both affordable and a very conservative (high) number. They are big boys. Let them negotiate.

If at the end of the process the deal is too pricey, which the Water Board seriously doubts, they can still back away. Since the savings to Pueblo could eventually be $30 million a year, let the water board spend $10 million from an unused asset to see if they can make the deal work.

Bottom line: Setting up a public power utility run by professionals and supervised by Pueblo Water, a competent and experienced utility, would be a game changer by unshackling and boosting Pueblo’s economic future.

So, please vote for 2A.

Steve Andrews

Florence

At least golfers are outside

This is to the lady who complained about golfers playing golf with no masks on.

Have you been to the grocery store lately? I see folks with four kids in tow, none of whom have on masks.

How dare those golfers be outside in the great outdoors, breathing fresh air with no masks on.

PS. Graduation ceremonies were canceled not to punish seniors. They were canceled because most of those in attendance would probably be in the “at risk” group for the virus.

Alysia Ivan

Pueblo

Who gives? Who gets?

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell scoffed at the idea of federal financial assistance to the states struggling with budget shortfalls, calling it a “blue-state bail-out.”

Although I appreciate his alliterative turn of phrase, I was more interested in a report from the Rockefeller Institute of Government. “Who gives and who gets?” examines the balance of payments between the states and the federal government (https://rockinst.org/issue-areas/fiscal-analysis/balance-of-payments-portal/).

Eight states, including Colorado, receive less from Uncle Sam than they pay him. New York pays the most and receives the least return on its dollar.

The other states receive more, including Kentucky, McConnell’s home state, which ranks third in balance of payments. Kentucky’s per capita balance is second only to Virginia.

People who live in glass houses throw stones at their peril.

Richard MacIndoe

Pueblo