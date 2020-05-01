In 2009, Pueblo human service agencies were dealing with a large number of clients who were struggling with high bills from two utility companies in Pueblo. Clients of the Board of Water Works (BOWW) and Black Hills Energy (BHE) often were shut off due to nonpayment of their bills.

The bills, along with fees and deposits, were becoming too excessive for the agencies to pay, especially when there was no assurance that their service would stay on for any length of time.

Representatives from Catholic Charities, Centro de Los Pobres, Posada and United Way met together to understand the issues and to work on mitigating the harm to local households. It was decided that the agency representatives would meet with the officials at both companies.

Efforts to inform BHE went nowhere. To quote their external affairs director at the time, "BHE is an investor-owned utility and their allegiance is to their stockholders, not to their customers."

The agency representatives were surprised but undaunted and worked diligently with many local agencies and people to change the policies at BHE. No substantive changes were made to the customer policies at BHE until eight years later when the Pueblo City Council made a decision to "study the off-ramp" in a September 2017 vote. Then, and only then, were efforts pushed through to modify their harsh shutoff/reconnect policies.

The Board of Water Works was a different story. Catholic Charities, Centro de Los Pobres, and Posada provided a presentation to their board about the difficulties many clients were having paying their water bill and they responded in substantive and practical ways. BOWW quickly changed their deposit and other policies so that human service agencies could assist households and be assured that the service would stay on for a reasonable time for those homes.

A fund also was established that is available year-round and is under the director of Catholic Charities of Pueblo. Agencies that assist households with water bills now only have to call and speak to a specified representative at the BOWW, guarantee payment and the account will be kept on. This saves a lot of wear and tear on agencies and on individual households who are struggling.

BHE also has a designated account manager who is assigned locally to deal with past customer accounts.

The bottom line for households and businesses in Pueblo is that the rates are too high and that the decisions that impact all of Pueblo's electrical use are being made in South Dakota and Denver. Agencies still have to come up with funds they don't have to assist families who are struggling and BHE bills are a hardship for many households.

The number of households that are being shut off hasn't changed. For the last three years, the annual number of shutoffs in Pueblo has averaged 6,800 households. This is consistent with previous averages of the past seven years. Some households are never able to get electric utility service in their name again and this impacts their ability to retain housing or clear up credit scores.

No one is naive enough to believe that with a new electric provider in Pueblo, shutoffs will cease, electric bills will no longer be a burden for some households, and that some bill-payers will not renege on payment arrangements.

What is crystal clear to many is that past is prologue. Should Pueblo stay with an investor-owned utility that is focused on profit over people or should our community support municipalization and a community partner like BOWW?

BOWW is positioned in the best possible way to ease the transition to local public power and has shown over time that Pueblo citizens matter to this Pueblo agency.

Sister Nancy Crafton is a Sister of Charity and the Executive Director of Centro de Los Pobres, located in Avondale, Colo.

Anne Statteman is a former nonprofit director and was a member of Pueblo’s Energy Future.