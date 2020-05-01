Pueblo Home of Heroes 2020 Essay Contest winners
Elementary school winners:
1st Place – Stephen Clardy, fourth grade, Minnequa Elementary-
2nd Place – Ella Lefebre, fourth grade, South Park Elementary
3rd Place – Bryson Martin, fifth grade, North Mesa Elementary
Isabella Jones, fourth grade, South Park Elementary
Haven Taylor, fourth grade, Sunset Park Elementary
Isabella Clason, fifth grade, North Mesa Elementary
Middle school winners:
1st Place – Dermot McCarthy, sixth grade, home school
2nd Place – DeOran Vann Aytch, sixth grade, Colorado Connection Academy
3rd Place –. Caitlin Bonicelli, sixth grade, Goodnight School
Brooklyn Weckx, seventh grade, Connect Charter School
Jayden Saint, seventh grade, Connect Charter School
Logan Morris, sixth grade, home school
High school winners:
1st Place – Bryce Blatnick, 12th grade, East High
2nd Place – Ay’rion Williams, 12th grade, Pueblo West High
3rd Place - Letizia Innocenti, ninth grade, Pueblo West High
Adrian Gonzales - 12th grade, East High
Mashonda Bennett - 11th grade, Paragon School
Tyana Sanchez - 10th grade, Pueblo West High
Pueblo Home of Heroes Association
301 N. Main St Suite 101
Pueblo, CO 81003
www.pueblohomeofheroes.org