Well, folks, Pueblo voted. Electrical municipalization. Black Hills Energy. The community had its say. And, in the end, the results were clear, as is the direction the community expects to be followed.

First, we really didn’t expect the results to be so lopsided. Fewer than 1/4th of voters who cast their ballots supported Ballot Question No. 2A. That is a walloping. No two ways about it. 2A was taken out to the woodshed.

Little doubt is left: Pueblo does not support the municipalization of its electrical system. Period. No more debate is necessary.

And we were surprised by some of the reactions to the vote from some 2A supporters. In particular, we were surprised by Mayor Gradisar’s comments Tuesday evening. He said to The Pueblo Chieftain that this was the dirtiest campaign he has witnessed in his political history.

Huh?

Puebloans just rejected municipalization overwhelmingly. They did not do so because of a dirty political campaign. We suggest local leaders should listen to the voters and not denigrate their votes with sour grapes.

Now did someone, presumably Black Hills, bankroll a large campaign war chest for Pueblo CARES, the primary 2A opposition group? Yes. To the tune of over $1 mil.

So what? Did we not expect that? Did we really expect Black Hills to roll over and die without a fight? They were always going to defend their franchise. And if it were your business, you would have fought hard against government takeover, too.

Besides, it is insulting to suggest that 3/4ths of voters cast their ballot against 2A because they were fooled by a large ad spend.

Now that said, we are also not fooled into believing that the voters rejected 2A because they love Black Hills Energy.

We suspect that the reasons for such an overwhelming no vote are not simple nor limited. Black Hills is not a favorite son. That said, voters did not see city ownership as a better option. We know the reasons we didn’t support 2A, and we have stated them clearly. We won’t pretend to speak for others there.

So where do we go from here?

We spoke with Black Hills Energy leadership after the vote. They know this process is not over. Black Hills made significant promises to the community during this community discussion and election. Promises for drastically more renewable energy, and not in the distant future. Promises for more community support and investment. Promises to address rate concerns and find ways to limit rate increases.