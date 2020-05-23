I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 for two reasons.

I did not believe Hillary Clinton would make a good president. She acted elitist, she acted entitled, and she represented the D.C. establishment that had become so dysfunctional — partisan, unwilling and unable to work together to achieve common goals. She was unlikely to bring our country together.

Donald Trump was an outsider to D.C., in a position to approach dysfunction from new perspectives, who represented new and better possibilities.

For months after the election, I defended Trump, stating that we should wait and see what he does, not so much what he tweets. I felt that we should give him a chance to understand, respond, and lead.

It is now 3½ years into his presidency, and he constantly demonstrates his weaknesses as our president.

I will not repeat the litany of his faults and failures, as they are visible to all of us. He spends his time and energy working to divide us. I worry about the future of our country while he is the president.

I want a president that we can trust to do the best for our country. I want a president that we can believe when he/she speaks. I want a President who is not mean-spirited and small-minded. I want a president who will bring us together, and remind us that there are so many things that unite us.

I want a president that we can be proud of. I hope for a president who will lead us to believe and live the ideals of the United States of America.

Donald Trump is none of those things.

Paul Radway is a Pueblo physician.