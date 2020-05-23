One of my colleagues said it best on Twitter. Luke Lyons, editor of our sister publication The Pueblo West View, said he was OK with working at home until the (expletive deleted) millers came.

It is now decade six for me, battling the insects of the world that serve no apparent purpose but to torment.

As a boy in Hannibal, Mo., where the summer air is so thick with humidity that you can’t cut it with a knife, we contended with mosquitoes the size of honey bees. And chiggers. And wasps. Lots of wasps, scary creatures that floated slowly and silently through the air with menace.

I still credit my quick reflexes and hand speed to those early formative years, slapping bloody mosquitoes against my arm and killing wasps with fly swatters.

Moving to Colorado at the age of 8, I found there aren’t many mosquitoes or wasps here, so that was good. Yellow jackets, however, are here and they still scare the heck out of me because they’re so fast and have a nasty disposition.

Our homes on the East Side were far enough from the prairie that we didn’t have scorpions or huge brown centipedes that one can find on the outskirts of Pueblo.

But shortly after we moved here, we soon came face to face with an annual swarm of almost biblical proportions. Hundred, thousands, seemingly millions of filthy miller moths -- killer millers, we called them -- descended every spring.

We started to counterattack by smashing them with a fly swatter or newspaper -- The Pueblo Chieftain, of course -- but the nasty critters really left a mess.

So my brother and I formed a plan. He was a gifted athlete and easily could knock down a miller in mid-air with a fly swatter. So he killed and I was ready with the vacuum cleaner.

There were times we’d have to empty the cannister’s bag twice a night because it would be filled with millers.

But still they came. They attacked us at night, they filled our car, they spit on our clothes. I know they were laughing at us.

In the years since, the millers have come back every year, sometimes worse than some years. You always can tell it’s a bad year because at every intersection, dozens of birds swoop around trying to catch their lunch.

Our entire newsroom has been operating from home, for the most part, for more than nine weeks, and we’re still at home.

So here on Pueblo’s South Side, it’s a classic matchup: me vs. the millers.

I’d like to train with my sword to see if I could slice them in half, but the boss has put a squelch to that plan.

So newspaper and vacuum cleaner it is, along with a little conversation before I swing.

“Hello. My name is Steve Henson. You have tormented me for 58 years. Prepare to die.”

Steve Henson is editor of The Pueblo Chieftain. Best way to reach him now is via email at shenson@chieftain.com or on Twitter @SteveHensonME.