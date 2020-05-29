Dear Classes of 2020.

On behalf of the Shamrocks of 1972, I want to say that we feel your pain.

We especially are sorry that you lost so much of your senior year. No sports, no band, no debate, no prom. And worst of all, no graduation.

It is hard to work for years, to share memories with classmates, and then not wrap things up the right way.

Believe me, we understand, and maybe no one else here really understands your frustration and pain like we do.

We were 200 strong, the Roncalli and Seton high schools Class of 1972, with boys attending Roncalli and girls attending Seton. They were wonderful schools, demanding schools, with teachers who had dedicated their lives to God and teaching.

Many of us had been friends long before we entered ninth grade. On the boys side, we had competed since sixth grade in the city parochial league in football and basketball. Many of us also attended days-long sales pitches at the seminary in Denver, sharing bunks and becoming acquainted.

We came from St. Joe’s and St. Leander’s, from Holy Family and the Shrine, from Pius X to St. Pat’s, and so on.

And in the summers, many of us played baseball together.

So by the time we reached Roncalli and the girls reached Seton, we already had formed some friendships.

Once at the two Catholic schools, our friendships were forged under intense academics and extracurricular activities, all under a discipline that today would be considered criminal.

But we loved our schools and each other, and we, too, looked forward to culminating four years together at graduation in 1972.

But it didn’t happen. That’s because the Pueblo Catholic Diocese shut down the parochial school system at the end of the 1970-71 school year.

So the 200 Shamrocks became Eagles, Hornets, Wildcats or Bulldogs. And we couldn’t even select which public school we would attend as there was not open enrollment in those days.

So we were split up based on where we lived.

Many in our class excelled as top students and athletes and debaters and musicians at our new schools. And there was a lot to be said to be in the same school as the opposite sex.

But it wasn’t the same. The classes weren’t as challenging. The discipline was amusing compared to what we had been through. We couldn’t support and push each other as we had as Shamrocks.

Unlike you members of the Classes of 2020, we did get to graduate. But it wasn’t much of a celebration.

In the years since, many of us have not attended class reunions. In two years, we’d normally be looking forward to our 50th class reunion. But there won’t be one. At least you will be able to gather through the years and maintain your friendships at special events.

Everyone is telling you now that all of this is an obstacle, a bump in the road – one of many you’ll encounter in your life. That definitely is true. In fact, this will be one of the smaller bumps you’ll encounter.

But the Shamrocks of 1972 will also tell you that you’ll always regret not graduating with the classmates that you’ve known for several years. And no matter how clever or sincere in origination, a virtual celebration won’t cut it.

And for that, we are sorry. And we feel your pain.

Steve Henson is the editor of The Pueblo Chieftain and a member of the Roncalli Class of 1972. The best way to reach him in these days of remote work is via email at shenson@chieftain.com, or on Twitter @SteveHensonME.