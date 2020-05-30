It is an understatement to say we all have been considering our vulnerabilities during the COVID crisis.

As we recover and prepare for the future, we must wake up to the new reality of shocking, unprecedented events.

Here in Colorado, this means we should sharpen our defenses for the protection of our water supply. We need to double down on methods that not only protect our water infrastructure but also provide the back up for the “what if.”

Of course, the starting point is determination of the weak spots in the systems with the obvious priority of population centers. If, for example, we had a major and unexpected interruption in the mainstem of the Colorado River, what would be the diversification of water supply on which we could depend to fill in for the current water diversions?

Some of the most significant water storage facilities and water diversions in the nation exist on the Colorado River. For example, if a natural disaster or acts of terrorism (like computer sabotage lifting dam gates out of sequence) led to a dam collapse, the disruptions would cause ripple effects across the nation and water and power shortage emergencies to millions here in Colorado.

The chances of this happening do not seem high, but the consequences if it did are hard to calculate. By the way, so was a COVID event. Like many others, I have pondered what ideas we should consider, and lately I have given much more time to that process.

I keep thinking of the proposed water project from years ago that would move water (to which we have rights) via buried pipeline from the Green River system through a route along I-80 in Wyoming and then directly south to our major population centers.

As I recall, when this “out of the box” idea was presented, some of the water buffaloes and environmental gurus went to the big NO.

Sure the project was complex. Yes it was expensive. But in today’s world, all these projects are.

I just never really could figure out why this proposal could never get its day of consideration. You do not have to build water storage. The pipeline can be easily repaired. The supply is very meaningful.

And from the environmental viewpoint, the population centers, and Eastern Colorado agriculture users, would pull water from elsewhere instead of constantly seeking water from our streams, ditches and aquifers across the state.

Simply stated, Western Slope water would remain in place.

Recently, I saw mention of the project, a dusting-off of the proposal. This time I hope the wake-up call we are now receiving from the COVID crisis will encourage listening and thoughtful consideration with a “can do” approach on an innovative idea that now sits on the shelf in the backroom somewhere.

U.S. Rep. Scott McInnis (ret.), who represented the Third District, of which Pueblo is part, is the chairman of the Mesa County Commission.