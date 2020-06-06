There’s no doubt the protests against racial inequality the past couple of weeks have captured the entire nation.

Our neighbors to the north in Denver have been vocal leaders in the movement, and I had the chance to see it first-hand last Monday.

What you’ve undoubtedly heard is news coverage of “riots” and “looters” destroying businesses.

But that couldn’t be further from the real story unfolding in the Mile High City.

Instead, I saw a marginalized group of individuals fighting against a system that has proven time and again to be against them.

I saw multiple marches through the city streets to bring awareness to the black people who have been killed by police officers, or have seen their people's killers get off with no punishment and walk free.

George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were the names chanted as the crowd called for everyone to say their names in remembrance.

At the capitol building and in the middle of Broadway, the thousands of protesters took to one knee and stayed silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his leg on the neck of Floyd that ultimately led to his death, according to two separate autopsies.

Nothing about these protests is about destroying businesses or attacking cops on the opposite line.

The message is clear: The black community is angry and fed up with fighting a system that continues to paint them as the enemy and then produces false promises or narratives when the community tries to speak on these injustices.

This isn’t a time for more talks. This is a time to make actual changes.

It’s also no one’s place to tell the black community how to protest.

If you’re angry with people setting fire to businesses or other buildings, the important question to ask is, why are these people so angry?

Why do they feel the only way to get their message across is to set things ablaze?

And there lies the problem. These voices haven’t been heard for so long that they have seen no other solution to get society to listen.

Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen showed up to one of the marches I was able to attend and to listen to the people in his community. He gave a brief speech about working with the community on making changes.

But when Pazen started to walk away, the crowd called him back to answer questions about what those changes actually look like.

To be frank, his answers didn’t provide much substance.

Promises are one thing, and actually implementing new policies or training is another promise that the black community is tired of seeing not come true.

That’s what these protests have been about.

Sure, the fires and anger make for good TV, but what is lost is the true message and goal of the protests.

It was lost when Colin Kaepernick took a knee for the national anthem during NFL games and the conversation around the protests now has become mucked due to the focus on a small group taking more physical actions.

It’s up to us in the media and the society as a whole to not shy away from difficult conversations and to report and listen to what a group being targeted by racism has felt.

So please, don’t fall for the narrative that these protests are violently out of control because that is, for lack of a better term, fake news.

Instead, take the time to listen to your neighbors. Listen to the folks in our black community.

And most importantly, ask yourself what are you willing to sacrifice or do in order to create a more just society?

Austin White is a Chieftain sports reporter. He can be reached at awhite@chieftain.com and on Twitter @ajw_sports