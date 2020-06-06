(DENVER) -- We, the undersigned, strongly condemn the appalling violence and use of force perpetrated at the hands of law enforcement in Colorado.

Beginning May 28, Coloradans from across the state gathered in Denver to peacefully mourn the murder of George Floyd and to demand justice for the indiscriminate killings of Black people, including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Sean Reed, and countless others. Instead of the respect and discourse they deserve, officers responded to these demonstrations with aggression.

Our nation has a proud history of strategic protest and civil disobedience as an effective means of challenging oppression and bringing about needed change. We recognize this history, particularly as we begin the month of June with its anniversaries of social justice milestones, protests, and civil disobedience such as Juneteenth, the LGBTQ Pride movement, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Violence and brutality at the hands of law enforcement is an unacceptable violation of the public’s trust. It is the obligation of law enforcement -- whose professional duty it is to “protect and serve” the community -- to de-escalate tension, especially during a protest, and to hold one another accountable.

In stark contrast to their sworn duty, some law enforcement officers were actually perpetrators of brutality against those they have vowed to protect and serve. On several occasions, these officers met nonviolent congregations of Coloradans and clearly-identified members of the press with volleys of tear gas, pepper balls, and flash bangs.

This is more than just an egregious misuse of force. It is a serious public health concern, especially during an ongoing pandemic.

Tear gas is a chemical weapon that has a long history of being utilized to silence communities of color, and it’s known to cause a variety of serious injuries including chemical burns, respiratory distress, miscarriage, and stillbirth in pregnant people.

In some cases, depending on pre-existing conditions, exposure to tear gas can even result in death. In addition to protesters, countless bystanders who live and work in the surrounding areas have been continuously exposed to this airborne weapon. There is no excuse for using tear gas on nonviolent protesters, let alone those blameless citizens who’ve found themselves in the crossfire.

This cannot stand.

Our organizations stand together in calling on our lawmakers to pass effective legislation right now to hold law enforcement accountable and to ensure the public is kept safe from police violence.

Signed,

NAACP CO-MT-WY State Conference

ProgressNow Colorado

ACLU of Colorado

Women’s Lobby of Colorado

The Marigold Project

New Era Colorado

The Bell Policy Center

Cobalt

Denver Young Democrats (DYD)

Colorado Civic Engagement Roundtable

The Interfaith Alliance of Colorado

One Colorado

Colorado Consumer Health Initiative