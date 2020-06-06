I have been increasingly alarmed at the supply and manufacturing shortages that continue to mount in Big Box stores and in common chemicals and non-essential supplies like, well, like makeup.

As a sometimes consumer of makeup (for my girls), I found the empty shelves at Walmart on Saturday particularly annoying. Walmart quit shipping makeup and other fluff two months ago, and now they cannot get it, even if they want it, and they do want it. The manufacturers are not making it and there is no supply chain for it.

The same is true of most of the mundane items at Home Depot and Lowes. Home Depot in Pueblo did over $230,000 in business last Saturday, $80,000 more than they planned for that shift. They hired five extra people to meet their planned load, and quickly discovered that people want lots of stuff, more than they could imagine.

But, there’s a catch: Fancy saw horses are out of supply or quickly disappearing. So are multiple things I never think about until I find myself staring at the empty shelf or bin and talking to the masked staff who have no idea when or if they'll get any more.

I have traded email with an enthusiastic English learner in Dubai who told me that the Amazon product I ordered in early March is on a steamer from Asia somewhere at sea. Amazon warned me the item is probably lost, just like they lost my Apple 5 Watch in November.

I finally got the watch on Christmas Eve. They finally got my current item loaded on a boat but they have no idea when, where, or who will unload it. He asked me in very broken English to please wait for a month or two and he is sure he can get the item to me. I need the item, so I will wait.

There is no security for the many other items that are disappearing. Many businesses in the just-in-time supply chain in America are out of business or severely limited. This means that items are not being manufactured, not being prepared for shipment, not be loaded on trucks, not being hauled to distribution centers, and not making it to stores.

We have truck drivers and trucks but they can’t haul what they can’t load. This problem also afflicts the military. Mom and pop parts manufacturers are going out of business, according to the latest issue of Daedalians newsletter, an Air Force society that meets monthly in Colorado Springs. Critical items like specially machined gun barrels are impacted.

I have urged my family and friends to take a look around at projects and supplies they may need in the next year. I counsel them to make arrangements to go buy what they need if they can find it. I'm afraid waiting for things to normalize is a losing proposition. They may not normalize for a decade.

I have lots of screws and fasteners, paint, flour, yeast, 2000 books and many videos and DVDs for when the internet tanks, water in bulk, lots of canned food, dry food, and extra linens, blankets, wood for our wood stove, wood for construction, and an electrical generator that also runs on propane, if I can still find gasoline, which only last a few months in a can.

I am not recommending any particular list for people. I am saying people need to begin fending for themselves. Makeup is one item that is seriously interrupted.

This is not the end of days, but it is the beginning of serious uncertainty for the foreseeable future. We will prevail, but there will be bumps.

Puebloan Frank Carroll is the Managing Partner of PFMc Professional Forest Management Wildfire Pros. He can be reached at Frank@WildfirePros.com or at www.WildfirePros.com.