This Wednesday, we reported that the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment announced five new positive coronavirus cases in Pueblo County since Monday. That brings Pueblo County’s number of confirmed and probably cases, as reported by the health department, to 323, with 21 deaths.

Are those good numbers? So, in our news stories, it is not up to us to make that determination. We report facts. And those are facts, as delivered by the governmental agency responsible for reporting them. Those facts are not part of any conspiracy or agenda, despite fanciful claims we see consistently on social media. They are just numbers, hard facts.

Some more facts …

As of this writing (Thursday), Colorado had suffered 1,573 COVID-related deaths since March 13, when the first death was confirmed. For comparison: 928 Coloradans lost their lives in the Vietnam and Korean Wars combined; or how about Pueblo had 22 homicides total in 2018 and 2019, just one more than the reported COVID-related deaths here since March 26th.

If those numbers do not represent a sobering and sad reality to you, we do not know what will.

Thankfully, there is good news. Colorado saw 708 COVID-related deaths in April, 668 in April and 128 so far in June. A declining number is good. Other good numbers include the trends for hospitalizations, total number of positive tests and percentage of tests that are positive. All are on a downward swing.

But as Gov. Jared Polis reminded us earlier this week, we must remain vigilant else the numbers swing back up. We are seeing that happen elsewhere. Arizona saw hospitalizations increase 58% May 16 to June 8, and their test positivity rate has increased from 7.7% to 12.7% in the last two weeks. Utah has also seen increases in hospitalization totals, and their test positivity rate has increased from 4.8% to 9.4% in the last two weeks. And those are just our neighbors. Spikes are happening in states across the nation.

Yet we must also consider the economic impacts of COVID-19 and related shutdowns. Here in Colorado, we have seen 540,000 unemployment claims in the last 12 weeks. Last week, we saw over 23,000 initial filings, which represented the first weekly increase for that number since late April, indicating that our economy is far from recovered. Our May unemployment rate was 11.3%, up from 2.5% in February. Over half a million Coloradoans are expected to join Medicaid because of these economic impacts. And we always remember that statistics like that are real people, families, not just numbers on a page.

So where does all this leave us?

Well, the state of Colorado has decided to proceed with reopening. Given (a) the improving numbers, and (b) the economic struggles of hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens, it is hard to argue that doing so is not the prudent choice. And continuing to be careful, to make good choices as a community and as individuals, is also the prudent choice.

Wear a mask when we go out.

Maintain social distancing.

Make smart choices and do not act like everything is normal. It is not. This is far from over. Our brethren in Arizona are facing frighteningly full hospitals and potential new restrictions. We do not want to be there again. We must keep our numbers declining. Lives depend upon it.

And our choices directly impact this outcome.

The Chieftain, for example, is not reopening currently. We have a production facility full of people that must come to work. Having that area infected would lead to a shutdown, impacting newspapers and communities throughout Southern Colorado. So, we keep everyone we can working from home, keep our doors locked, and do our best under difficult and unusual circumstances.

Many others continue to make similarly hard choices. We just wish more would remain vigilant instead of moving on like all is well. Yes, it is nice to stroll the Riverwalk again. Doing so sensibly, with a mask and social distancing, however, is still the right choice. COVID-19 is still in our midst, and it just needs a small opening to blow up again.

We collectively control whether it gets that opening or not.