June is Pride Month and this year, Pride Month’s origins are just as important as ever.

Fifty-one years ago at the end of June, our transgender, lesbian, bisexual, queer and gay siblings took a stand against police brutality during a police raid at the Stonewall Inn. Police raids targeting LBGTQ+ bars, which were few and far between, were commonplace in the 1960s.

During these police raids, patrons were beaten and arrested solely for existing as their true selves. In this particular raid, the people decided enough was enough and fought back against the attacks.

People like Marsha P. Johnson and Storme DeLarverie rose up to defend their community as LGBTQ+ people were being harassed, beaten and killed.

Much like we are experiencing now, the years of prejudice, hate and targeted policing the LBGTQ+ communities had been subjected to came to a head that night and the community erupted into fierce protests, police resistance and rage in the streets for weeks.

These events, now known as the Stonewall Uprising, were a catalyst that jump-started the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Marsha P. Johnson, a black self-identified drag queen, went on to become a founder of the Gay Liberation Front. The GLF worked to continue the energy of the LGBTQ+ fight for an end to persecution sparked at Stonewall. Among its aims, the GLF also called for an end to racism and supported civil rights groups. Johnson’s activism for LGBTQ+ rights continued until her death in 1992.

Stormé DeLarverie, a biracial lesbian, was one of the first to be arrested at the Stonewall Inn that night in June. The story says that as the police threw her into the back of the police wagon, she shouted to the watching crowd, “Why don’t you guys do something?”

Those were the words that allegedly gave the spark to ignite the uprising.

Later, DeLaverie stated about events at Stonewall: “It was a rebellion, it was an uprising, it was a civil rights disobedience -- it wasn’t no damn riot.”

At the Stonewall Uprising, LGBTQ+ people joined a fight that people of color were already engaged in -- the Civil Rights Movement.

What we’re seeing happening today in reaction to the killing of George Floyd is just the most recent chapter in a much too long story. People of color, people who are differently abled and people who are LGTBQ+ are no strangers to the continual fight against exclusion, oppression and injustice. Stormé DeLarverie’s words about Stonewall could just as easily apply to events today.

This year, Pride celebrations around the world, including ours in Pueblo, will look different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the large crowds, parades, and marches will not happen in the same way.

But Pride is NOT canceled. Pride can never be cancelled. Pride is not defined by those events but instead by the memory of those that stood up for our rights at Stonewall, the celebration of successes over the years, and the knowledge that although we are apart now, our community is always together.

We will have Pride in all ways and we will have Pride always.

Tommy Farrell is the interim president of the Southern Colorado Equality Alliance and member

of the Pueblo School District 60 Board of Education.