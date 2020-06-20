This week, my colleagues in the Colorado General Assembly and I wrapped up our legislative work for the 2020 session.

The last three weeks of session were fast-paced and exhausting, as most of my colleagues returned to the State Capitol with a long slate of bills to pass after a two-month hiatus brought about by COVID19.

As Chair of the General Assembly’s Joint Budget Committee, I had been at the Capitol for weeks prior to their return doing some of the most grueling and gut-wrenching work of my career.

The pandemic had already changed the entire dynamic of the legislative session and forced us to table many of our priority bills. Further, the economic havoc wreaked by the pandemic left our state facing perhaps the worst budget situation in the history of Colorado.

And then, once we returned to session ready to consider the budget, our legislative priorities were upended yet again after a nationwide movement called for justice and change in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Despite the many ups and downs this session presented, my colleagues and I rose to the occasion and worked in a bipartisan way to pass responsible laws to protect the health and safety of hardworking Coloradans and to get our state back on track.

Priorities must change in the middle of a pandemic, and as Chair of the JBC, I’m proud to have played a part in crafting a number of bills to help all Coloradoans get back to work safely and make ends meet. Through legislation and federal CARES Act dollars, we created small business recovery loans, small business grant programs, housing relief funds, utility assistance, earned sick leave for employees impacted by COVID-19, and expanded unemployment insurance benefits.

We also protected patients’ access to telehealth services, expanded funding for food pantries across the state, and expanded funding for critical mental health programs and substance abuse treatment.

My bipartisan colleagues on the budget committee and I were tasked with closing a $3.3 billion shortfall in our state’s General Fund, which covers core priorities such as K-12 education, higher education, and health care for children. Throughout the budget process, I kept my perspective and my priorities clear.

As we reviewed individual decision items and poured through reports from all of our state’s agencies, I was determined to prioritize the health and safety of all Coloradans and to soften the blows to education and other critical programs as much as possible.

None of it was easy. In the end, the Joint Budget Committee was able to agree on a balanced, bipartisan budget that puts Coloradans first, despite the dire situation we faced.

From the beginning of this session and throughout the many ups and downs it presented, my colleagues and I were committed to fighting for justice and opportunity for everyone in our state. That’s exactly why we passed a sweeping police integrity reform bill that will make our law enforcement more accountable, will make our communities safer, will improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement, and will hopefully save the lives of young men and women of color. I’m sure that this bold new law will make lasting change, and will be an example to the rest of the country of how real change can be made responsibly.

I’m proud to say that the bill was passed with broad bipartisan support and the input of stakeholders on all sides of the issue, including law enforcement.

I’m also enormously proud of the work I was able to do this session to deliver results for my community, my district, and Southern Colorado as a whole. Among several other bills I authored, I sponsored a bill that will make Fishers Peak Colorado’s newest state park and another, signed into law by the Governor earlier this week, that will give our state employees the power to bargain collectively for the better pay and benefits that they deserve. And we passed an important bill that will protect consumers who depend on an investor owned utility, like Black Hills, for their energy.

No one runs for office thinking of moments like this session brought. But my constituents in Pueblo elected me to represent them in times of prosperity and in times of difficulty, so I rolled up my sleeves and got to work. Responsible governance isn’t always easy, but it is the job I was elected to do. It’s an honor to serve you.

Daneya Esgar, a Pueblo Democrat, represents House District 46.