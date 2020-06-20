An old proverb states, "Where there is no vision, the people perish."

Pueblo is a city that has been committed to a vision and has a long history of bold leadership. Whether it be our leadership in blazing the trail for the railroad to come to Colorado, the commitment of Pueblo workers to hold their post and save lives during the Great Flood of 1921, the honor bestowed on us as the "Home of Heroes," or in hosting the Colorado State Fair.

We know what service, sacrifice, and leadership means.

That’s what our campaign is about – a vision and plan to put people first, by helping Pueblo families and workers, strengthening our local small businesses, supporting youth and education, and protecting our public health in the midst of this pandemic.

We are a community that values our people.

The policy positions of anyone running for office in Pueblo should be a reflection of these values. Too often, the policy positions of candidates take a back seat to personal attacks. When a candidate or elected official resorts to personal attacks -- that means they cannot run a race on their own merits or on the values of our community.

I’m proud that our campaign has stuck to the issues facing Pueblo. While my opponent, Garrison Ortiz, and I differ on the issues – there is no room for personal attacks. That is not how we do things in Pueblo and not reflective of the values of the Democratic Party.

The campaign I am running is about our values. My platform puts Pueblo families first and reflects not only the need for strong leadership, but increased transparency.

I am very aware, as the Chieftain pointed out, that another entity, "Build Pueblo Not Jails," has been advocating on my behalf and against our opponent.

This entity is an independent expenditure committee, and under Colorado law, our campaign committee may not secretly communicate with entities like this once they are established.

With that, the public information available shows that this committee has brought to light not only Garrison Ortiz’s support of a $100 million jail, but also that he did not recuse himself from a contract that awarded $50,000 to a firm hired to, "Rebuild Pueblo’s Image" in September of 2019.

Before being awarded this contract, the firm had been part of Ortiz’s political team since July 2019. Colorado Open Records Acts show this to be true.

I do not support negative attacks on my opponent or candidates attacking one’s family or personal life, but let me be very clear -- I do support fact-based comparisons and contrasts of our stances on the important policy differences between us. We need more of that. That’s what journalistic integrity demands from our media.

Pueblo has said not once, but three times, they are against the building of a new jail -- a real leader listens. Unlike Garrison Ortiz, I do not support spending $100 million on a new jail. If you do, I am probably not your candidate. I support spending that $100 on helping Pueblo out of this crisis by supporting hospitals and public health, Pueblo families and workers, repairing the jail we currently have, local small businesses, and our youth and education.

You can learn a lot more about our platform on my website.

As a former small business owner, District 60 Board of Education member, and state senator who served as Chair of the Joint Budget Committee during the Great Recession, I have a unique understanding of our past struggles and the life experience and vision to get Pueblo where we need to go in this time of crisis.

I am happy to continue to discuss the important policy differentiations in this race – especially on to whom and how we allow taxpayer county contracts to be awarded. I am a proud Democrat and share Democratic values.

Our campaign is the only one endorsed by Pueblo’s labor unions. That’s a fact.

Our country was founded on the principle that our elected officials would be statesmen and stateswomen.

I am running because Pueblo is at a crossroads. We need an experienced leader who knows how to bring people together, solve problems, and get things done. I know what it means to lead and how to navigate us out of the current crisis we face.

I hope to earn your vote in the Democratic Primary.

Abel Tapia, a former District 60 school board member, state senator and director of the Colorado Lottery, is running the Democratic primary for Pueblo County commissioner.